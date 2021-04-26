The Woodlands win City Championship in dominating fashion

The Woodlands Lacrosse team beat Cy Woods for the 2021 city championship.

Ok, that's an understatement as the Highlanders smashed the Wildcats 18-1 at Alden Bridge Sports Park.

The Woodlands advances to the state tourney next week as the No. 5 seed and have dominated the Varsity DI level in the Bayou City for more than a decade. The Highlanders won state in 2018, the only Houston-area team in over 20 years to win it.

So, why so dominant?

In goal is Top Five National Recruit Matthew Nunes, who has signed with the University of Virginia. He's the highest-ranked prospect in Houston high school lacrosse history.

Nunes will be integral in The Woodlands' state title aspirations.