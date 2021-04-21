VYPE DFW Recruit of the Week: Richardson's Lana Danielson

The Richardson Lady Eagles have been giving it their all this season as they returned to the field after a year away from competition. Sitting in the number 3 spot in their district, the Lady Eagles have fought to continue to show their competitors what they're about. A beneficial member to their team has been the class of 2023's Lana Danielson- an uncommitted athlete who excels in the outfield, at first base, in the circle, and at the plate. VYPE DFW caught up with Danielson who was selected as the VYPE DFW softball recruit of the week.

This season was uncertain after a shutdown last year, but that didn't keep Danielson from being focused. "Thankfully, the field never closed," said Danielson. "I was able to go out multiple times a week with my dad to keep my skills up. I knew I wanted to be at my best the second we were allowed to play again." With a goal of making it to the playoffs, Danielson has kept her eye on the prize all season; continuing to strive towards the best that she can be for herself and the team. "Personally, I wanted to grow as a hater and become more consistent at the plate. On the field, I wanted to have a greater range at first base and to be more accurate with my pitching."

Ad

Photo courtesy of Richardson softball coach Courtney Sims

With 61 innings pitched, Danielson has only allowed 52 hits and 31 earned runs. At the plate, Danielson has tallied 14 hits, one triple, five doubles, five singles, and three home runs on the reason while recording 15 RBIs and 10 runs of her own. Last week, Danielson posted a .667 batting average with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs as Richardson went 2-0 on the week. So, what does Danielson think the secret to her success this season has been? "Every time I step foot on the field, I am competing against myself to be the best version of me," said Danielson. As far as the team's success? Danielson chalks it up to growth. "The team has been able to grow because of our ability to be coachable throughout the season and build off of each other's energy." According to Danielson, a successful season is one filled with teammates who strive to be the best every game. "A successful season is one where every game the players on the field are competitive, give 100% effort and are focused."

Ad

What has been your favorite memory playing with Richardson?

"It was very special to be able to celebrate one of our coach's birthdays and winning a huge game afterward."

As an uncommitted athlete, what are you looking for in a college program?

"I am looking for a program that values the importance of team, accountability, and dedication to the sport."

What do you want to major in in college?

"I'm looking to major in business."

What is your favorite baseball team?

"Texas Rangers!"

Who do you compare your playing style to or look up to as an athlete?

"I look up to my select coach Chelsea Herndon, a University of Florida alumni. Her grit and determination got her to win two National Championships."

If you could go to dinner with one person (dead or alive) who would it be? What would you talk about?

"I would choose to visit with my great-grandmother who passed away many years ago. I would tell her all about what she's missed and pick her brain for some wisdom."