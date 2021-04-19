Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Monday 4/19/21

5PM - Baseball: New Tech vs. La Grange

5:30PM - Middle School Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Francis Episcopal

5:30PM - Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Katy

6PM - Softball: Elgin vs. Pflugerville Connally

6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Manvel

6PM - Softball: Ridge Point vs. Travis

7PM - JV Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Katy

