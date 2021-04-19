John Cooper School: Results from the Week of April 12

VARSITY TENNIS



4/13 vs Houston Christian*

Girls 5-0 W • Boys 4-1 W

Coach Jill DelRio: The one loss on the boys' side was to a very talented Houston Christian player.

Next up for Dragon Tennis:

April 19 vs. St. John's*, 3:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Episcopal High School*, 4 p.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION for tennis & golf

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

4/16-17 at Nick Finnegan Invitational

Girls 7th place • Boys 3rd place



Coach Scott Holland: This meet gave us a good look at our competition for the SPC South Zone Meet on May 1. Weather conditions were constantly changing from light rain, winds that gusted off and on, plus a 15-minute lightning delay. Despite the conditions, we competed well–17 PRs set, and we are looking forward to getting back to work to improve for the South Zone Meet.



Girls Team • 7th place

Amarachukwu Oguchi: CHAMPION Shot Put & Discus

Haley Lien: 3rd 100m Hurdles

Mobis Bassir: 5th Triple Jump

Onese Ewherido: 5th 400m & 8th 200m



Boys' Team • 3rd place

4X400m Relay Team CHAMPION : Tanure Ewherido, Carson Hanson, Amir Rizvi, Jackson Kovin

4X800m Relay 2nd : Andrew Wilkerson, Carson Hanson, Will McDermott, Vishnu Swaminathan

Amir Rizvi: 2nd 300m Hurdles & 4th 110m Hurdles

Tanure Ewherido: 2nd 400m

Will McDermott: 3rd 1600m

Ben Currin: 3rd Discus & 5th Shot Put

Vishnu Swaminathan: 5th 1600m

Owen Woodside: 5th Discus & 6th Shot Put

Jackson Kovin: 6th 200m

Adam Elsolh: 7th 400m

Connor Dove: 7th Shot Put & 7th Discus

Matthew Rock: 8th Triple Jump



Ad

Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

April 30-May 1 at SPC South Zone, St. John's



VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

4/13 vs Kinkaid* • 16-6 L



Coach Nicole Hedden: The Dragons evened it up at six in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jenna Braun went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Dragons in hits.



Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:

April 20 at Houston Christian*, 5 p.m.

April 22 at Cypress Christian*, 4:30 p.m.



VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

4/13 at Episcopal High School* • 8-1 L

4/15 at Fort Bend Christian Academy • 8-5 L



Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:

April 23 at St. John's*, 7 p.m.

April 24 vs Kinkaid*, 1 p.m.



VARSITY GOLF

Next up for Dragon Golf:

April 20 hosting Cooper Invitational at Woodforest Golf Club, 9 a.m.





*conference matchup