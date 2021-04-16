Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 4/16/21

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 4/16/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

4:30PM - Softball: Northbrook vs. Cy Ridge

5PM - Softball: St. John's vs. Episcopal Houston

5:30PM - JV Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. St. John's

6PM - Softball: Manor New Tech vs. La Grange

6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Manvel

6PM - Softball: Memorial vs. Cy Fair

6:45PM - Baseball: Elkins vs. Clements

7PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. Liberty Hill

7PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Alamo Heights

7PM - Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. St. John's

7PM - Baseball: Memorial vs. Cy Fair

7PM - Softball: Lockhart vs. Anderson

7PM - Baseball: Manor vs. Cedar Creek

7PM - Baseball: Manor New Tech vs. La Grange

7PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Cedar Ridge

7PM - Baseball: Northbrook vs. Cy Ridge

7PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. St. Mary's Hall

7PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Hutto

7:30PM - Baseball: Bowie vs. Lake Travis

7:30PM - Baseball: Vandegrift vs. Westwood

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved