VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 4/16/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 4/16/21Vype LiveVypePublished: April 16, 2021, 10:29 amTags: High School SportsVYPE Live Lineup - Friday 4/16/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)4:30PM - Softball: Northbrook vs. Cy Ridge5PM - Softball: St. John's vs. Episcopal Houston5:30PM - JV Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. St. John's6PM - Softball: Manor New Tech vs. La Grange6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Manvel6PM - Softball: Memorial vs. Cy Fair6:45PM - Baseball: Elkins vs. Clements7PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. Liberty Hill7PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Alamo Heights7PM - Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. St. John's7PM - Baseball: Memorial vs. Cy Fair7PM - Softball: Lockhart vs. Anderson7PM - Baseball: Manor vs. Cedar Creek7PM - Baseball: Manor New Tech vs. La Grange7PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Cedar Ridge7PM - Baseball: Northbrook vs. Cy Ridge7PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. St. Mary's Hall7PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Hutto7:30PM - Baseball: Bowie vs. Lake Travis7:30PM - Baseball: Vandegrift vs. WestwoodCopyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved