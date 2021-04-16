VYPE DFW Baseball Recruit of the Week: Will Glatch

Frisco Liberty baseball has been putting in the work all season as they do everything it takes to remain at the top of their district. Currently, the Redhawks are second in their district with a 12-2 record (20-6-1 overall). Senior Will Glatch has played a role in helping the Redhawks stay consistent.

The senior is a bit of a Swiss army knife addition to the Redhawks' team as he's proficient in the infield at various positions. Glatch is a catcher as well as a right-handed pitcher and third baseman. He also has a fire in his bat when he steps up to the plate on offense. Last week, Glatch pitched seven innings allowing zero runs and striking out twelve batters as Liberty went 3-0 against their opponents. Glatch allowed only one hit in a 5-0 win over Frisco Independence on April 6th. At the plate last week, Glatch hit one triple and posted a .375 batting average while tallying three RBIs.

The uncommitted stand-out athlete has many goals this season, but his first is to "win district" with a "long-term goal of making it down to Round Rock for the state tournament." Glatch isn't focused on only the dubs for the Redhawks, though. "Winning is what everyone believes makes a successful season," said Glatch in an interview with VYPE DFW. "But in this program, we have had many years of growth and rebuilding without a winning record to get to where we are now. So, to me, a successful season is when a team becomes an overall more competitive team that treats one another as their own family."

Treating each other like a family is a key to the team's success this season, says Glatch. "We can all rely on one another to do their job. Everyone understands and accepts their roles." The secret to his individual success this season, though? "I have finally begun to focus solely on playing baseball without the distraction of football. That has really allowed me to perfect my craft for hitting, pitching, and catching."

Interview with Glatch:

What has been your favorite memory playing for Frisco Liberty?

"My favorite memory from this team is the brotherhood and family-like culture that we have with one another."

As an uncommitted athlete, what are you looking for in a college program?

"I am looking for a program that will always compete, is a family, and that hates losing more than they like winning."



What do you want to major in in college?

"I plan to major in Accounting."



Who is your favorite baseball team?

"Texas Rangers."



If you could go to dinner with one person dead or alive who would it be? What would you talk about?

"I would want to have dinner with my uncle who passed away before I was born so I could finally understand why everyone says he was the greatest person to walk the Earth."



Who do you compare your playing style to or look up to as an athlete?

"I have always looked up to Drew Brees as an athlete, but I guess I'm going to have to find someone new now."



