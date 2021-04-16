UIL Soccer State Previews

Here we are. State for both the UIL boys and girls soccer seasons. After some cancellations, pauses and sprints to finish the regular season, the playoffs come to close on Friday with the girls 6A-4A State Championship to be decided, and the boys 6A-4A State Championships on Saturday.

Let's get into the breakdowns of each game.

6A BOYS

San Antonio LEE TEAM Rockwall-Heath 1 STATE RANK

(MaxPreps.com) 16 27-2 RECORD 15-8-5 W22 STREAK W6 2 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES

(MOST RECENT) 0 0 STATE TITLES

(MOST RECENT) 0 9 BIGGEST WIN 3 4.0 GOALS SCORED

PER GAME 1.3 0.6 GOALS ALLOWED

PER GAME 0.9 PLAYOFF JOURNEY Cibolo Steele(6-0)

BI-DISTRICT Garland Rowlett(1-0) Austin Vandegrift(4-1) AREA Waxahachie(2-0)

Schertz Clemens(3-1) REGIONAL

QUARTERFINALS Duncanville(1-0) Laredo Alexander(4-1) REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS Klein Forest(3-0)

Austin Lake Travis(2-1) REGIONAL

FINALS Bridgeland(2-1) Jersey Village(2-0)

STATE

SEMIFINALS Allen(1-0)



5A BOYS

Frisco Wakeland TEAM Humble Kingwood Park 1 STATE RANK

(MaxPreps.com) 2 23-1-1 RECORD 26-2-2 W10 STREAK W13 6 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES

(MOST RECENT) 2(2011) 3(2018) STATE TITLES

(MOST RECENT) 0 7 BIGGEST WIN 8 3.3 GOALS SCORED

PER GAME 4.8 0.7 GOALS ALLOWED

PER GAME 1.2 PLAYOFF JOURNEY Prosper Rock Hill(3-1)

BI-DISTRICT College Station(8-1)

Dallas Adamson(7-0)

AREA Austin Northeast(8-2)

Carrollton Turner(3-2) REGIONAL

QUARTERFINALS Pflugerville Weiss(6-0) Nacogdoches(2-0)

REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS Richmond Foster(4-1)

Longview (1-0) REGIONAL

FINALS Pflugerville Hendrickson(6-2)

El Paso Del Valle(4-2)

STATE

SEMIFINALS Pharr Valley View(5-4)



4A BOYS

Boerne TEAM Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1 STATE RANK

(MaxPreps.com) 10 21-1-1 RECORD 26-4-2 W19 STREAK W19 1 (2006) STATE APPEARANCES

(MOST RECENT) 0 1(2006) STATE TITLES

(MOST RECENT) 0 11 BIGGEST WIN 12 5.0 GOALS SCORED

PER GAME 3.3 0.7 GOALS ALLOWED

PER GAME 0.7 PLAYOFF JOURNEY Austin Eastside Memorial(4-1)

BI-DISTRICT Alvarado(1-0)

Gonzales(3-1)

AREA Argyle(2-2 - PK)

Austin IDEA Montopolis(2-1)

REGIONAL

QUARTERFINALS Midlothian Heritage(4-1) Corpus Christi London(2-1)

REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS Stephenville(2-1)

Hidalgo Early College(7-0) REGIONAL

FINALS Mineral Wells(2-1)

Huffman Hargrave(2-0)

STATE

SEMIFINALS Celina(4-2)



6A GIRLS

Flower Mound TEAM Austin Vandegrift 1 STATE RANK

(TGCA) 2 23-1-2 RECORD 18-3-2 W13 STREAK W7 1 (2016) STATE APPEARANCES

(MOST RECENT) 3(2017) 1(2016)

STATE TITLES

(MOST RECENT) 1(2014)

5 BIGGEST WIN 10 2.9 GOALS SCORED

PER GAME 4.3 0.5 GOALS ALLOWED

PER GAME 0.6 PLAYOFF JOURNEY Denton Guyer(2-1)

BI-DISTRICT Austin Bowie(5-0) South Grand Prairie(2-1) AREA San Antonio Reagan(6-1)

Prosper(3-1)

REGIONAL

QUARTERFINALS Round Rock Westwood(2-1)

Northwest Eaton(5-0)

REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS Northside Brennan(4-0)

Marcus(3-0) REGIONAL

FINALS Round Rock(4-2) Conroe The Woodlands(4-0)

STATE

SEMIFINALS Houston Memroial(3-0)



5A GIRLS

Dripping Springs TEAM Frisco Wakeland 1 STATE RANK

(MaxPreps.com) 4 26-1-1 RECORD 20-2-3 W18 STREAK W13 2 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES

(MOST RECENT) 2(2018)

0 STATE TITLES

(MOST RECENT) 2(2018)

9 BIGGEST WIN 3 3.5 GOALS SCORED

PER GAME 2.4 0.3 GOALS ALLOWED

PER GAME 0.4 PLAYOFF JOURNEY Leander Rouse(4-0)

BI-DISTRICT The Colony(2-0) San Antonio Harlandale(6-0) AREA Dallas Sunset(4-0)

Liberty Hill(2-0) REGIONAL

QUARTERFINALS Frisco Reedy(1-0)

Gregory-Portland(2-0) REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS Forney(6-0)

Cedar Park(2-0) REGIONAL

FINALS Highland Park(2-1)

Friendswood(1-0)

STATE

SEMIFINALS Grapevine(3-2)



4A GIRLS