UIL Soccer State Previews

Here we are. State for both the UIL boys and girls soccer seasons. After some cancellations, pauses and sprints to finish the regular season, the playoffs come to close on Friday with the girls 6A-4A State Championship to be decided, and the boys 6A-4A State Championships on Saturday.
Let's get into the breakdowns of each game.
6A BOYS
|San Antonio LEE
|TEAM
|Rockwall-Heath
|1
|
STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com)
|16
|27-2
|RECORD
|15-8-5
|W22
|STREAK
|W6
|2 (2019)
|
STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|0
|
STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|9
|BIGGEST WIN
|3
|4.0
|
GOALS SCORED
PER GAME
|1.3
|0.6
|
GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME
|0.9
|PLAYOFF JOURNEY
|Cibolo Steele(6-0)
|BI-DISTRICT
|Garland Rowlett(1-0)
|Austin Vandegrift(4-1)
|AREA
|Waxahachie(2-0)
|Schertz Clemens(3-1)
|
REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS
|Duncanville(1-0)
|Laredo Alexander(4-1)
|
REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
|Klein Forest(3-0)
|Austin Lake Travis(2-1)
|
REGIONAL
FINALS
|Bridgeland(2-1)
|Jersey Village(2-0)
|
STATE
SEMIFINALS
|Allen(1-0)
5A BOYS
|Frisco Wakeland
|TEAM
|Humble Kingwood Park
|1
|
STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com)
|2
|23-1-1
|RECORD
|26-2-2
|W10
|STREAK
|W13
|6 (2019)
|
STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT)
|2(2011)
|3(2018)
|
STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|7
|BIGGEST WIN
|8
|3.3
|
GOALS SCORED
PER GAME
|4.8
|0.7
|
GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME
|1.2
|PLAYOFF JOURNEY
|Prosper Rock Hill(3-1)
|BI-DISTRICT
|College Station(8-1)
|Dallas Adamson(7-0)
|AREA
|Austin Northeast(8-2)
|Carrollton Turner(3-2)
|
REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS
|Pflugerville Weiss(6-0)
|Nacogdoches(2-0)
|
REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
|Richmond Foster(4-1)
|Longview (1-0)
|
REGIONAL
FINALS
|Pflugerville Hendrickson(6-2)
|El Paso Del Valle(4-2)
|
STATE
SEMIFINALS
|Pharr Valley View(5-4)
4A BOYS
|Boerne
|TEAM
|Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
|1
|
STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com)
|10
|21-1-1
|RECORD
|26-4-2
|W19
|STREAK
|W19
|1 (2006)
|
STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|1(2006)
|
STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|11
|BIGGEST WIN
|12
|5.0
|
GOALS SCORED
PER GAME
|3.3
|0.7
|
GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME
|0.7
|PLAYOFF JOURNEY
|Austin Eastside Memorial(4-1)
|BI-DISTRICT
|Alvarado(1-0)
|Gonzales(3-1)
|AREA
|Argyle(2-2 - PK)
|Austin IDEA Montopolis(2-1)
|
REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS
|Midlothian Heritage(4-1)
|Corpus Christi London(2-1)
|
REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
|Stephenville(2-1)
|Hidalgo Early College(7-0)
|
REGIONAL
FINALS
|Mineral Wells(2-1)
|Huffman Hargrave(2-0)
|
STATE
SEMIFINALS
|Celina(4-2)
6A GIRLS
|Flower Mound
|TEAM
|Austin Vandegrift
|1
|
STATE RANK
(TGCA)
|2
|23-1-2
|RECORD
|18-3-2
|W13
|STREAK
|W7
|1 (2016)
|
STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT)
|3(2017)
|
1(2016)
|
STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT)
|
1(2014)
|5
|BIGGEST WIN
|10
|2.9
|
GOALS SCORED
PER GAME
|4.3
|0.5
|
GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME
|0.6
|PLAYOFF JOURNEY
|Denton Guyer(2-1)
|BI-DISTRICT
|Austin Bowie(5-0)
|South Grand Prairie(2-1)
|AREA
|San Antonio Reagan(6-1)
|Prosper(3-1)
|
REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS
|Round Rock Westwood(2-1)
|Northwest Eaton(5-0)
|
REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
|Northside Brennan(4-0)
|Marcus(3-0)
|
REGIONAL
FINALS
|Round Rock(4-2)
|Conroe The Woodlands(4-0)
|
STATE
SEMIFINALS
|Houston Memroial(3-0)
5A GIRLS
|Dripping Springs
|TEAM
|Frisco Wakeland
|1
|
STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com)
|4
|26-1-1
|RECORD
|20-2-3
|W18
|STREAK
|W13
|2 (2019)
|
STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT)
|
2(2018)
|0
|
STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT)
|
2(2018)
|9
|BIGGEST WIN
|3
|3.5
|
GOALS SCORED
PER GAME
|2.4
|0.3
|
GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME
|0.4
|PLAYOFF JOURNEY
|Leander Rouse(4-0)
|BI-DISTRICT
|The Colony(2-0)
|San Antonio Harlandale(6-0)
|AREA
|Dallas Sunset(4-0)
|Liberty Hill(2-0)
|
REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS
|Frisco Reedy(1-0)
|Gregory-Portland(2-0)
|
REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
|Forney(6-0)
|Cedar Park(2-0)
|
REGIONAL
FINALS
|Highland Park(2-1)
|Friendswood(1-0)
|
STATE
SEMIFINALS
|Grapevine(3-2)
4A GIRLS
|Midlothian Heritage
|TEAM
|Corpus Christi Calallen
|1
|
STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com)
|2
|26-1
|RECORD
|23-1
|W15
|STREAK
|W20
|1 (2018)
|
STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|
1(2018)
|
STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT)
|0
|12
|BIGGEST WIN
|3
|5.0
|
GOALS SCORED
PER GAME
|7.2
|0.4
|
GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME
|0.4
|PLAYOFF JOURNEY
|FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis(12-0)
|BI-DISTRICT
|Edinburg IDEA(13-0)
|Carrollton Ranchview(8-0)
|AREA
|La Feria(13-0)
|Forth Worth Benbrook(6-0)
|
REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS
|CC Tuloso-Midway(4-0)
|Stephenville(2-1)
|
REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
|Boerne(1-0)
|Argyle(1-0)
|
REGIONAL
FINALS
|Wimberley(4-3)
|Celina(1-0)
|
STATE
SEMIFINALS
|Salado(3-2)