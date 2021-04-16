Sports

UIL Soccer State Previews

Here we are. State for both the UIL boys and girls soccer seasons. After some cancellations, pauses and sprints to finish the regular season, the playoffs come to close on Friday with the girls 6A-4A State Championship to be decided, and the boys 6A-4A State Championships on Saturday.

Let's get into the breakdowns of each game.

6A BOYS

San Antonio LEE TEAM Rockwall-Heath
1 STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com) 		16
27-2 RECORD 15-8-5
W22 STREAK W6
2 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
0 STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
9 BIGGEST WIN 3
4.0 GOALS SCORED
PER GAME 		1.3
0.6 GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME 		0.9
PLAYOFF JOURNEY
Cibolo Steele(6-0)
 BI-DISTRICT Garland Rowlett(1-0)
Austin Vandegrift(4-1) AREA Waxahachie(2-0)
Schertz Clemens(3-1) REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS 		Duncanville(1-0)
Laredo Alexander(4-1) REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS 		Klein Forest(3-0)
Austin Lake Travis(2-1) REGIONAL
FINALS 		Bridgeland(2-1)
Jersey Village(2-0)
 STATE
SEMIFINALS 		Allen(1-0)

5A BOYS

Frisco Wakeland TEAM Humble Kingwood Park
1 STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com) 		2
23-1-1 RECORD 26-2-2
W10 STREAK W13
6 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT) 		2(2011)
3(2018) STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
7 BIGGEST WIN 8
3.3 GOALS SCORED
PER GAME 		4.8
0.7 GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME 		1.2
PLAYOFF JOURNEY
Prosper Rock Hill(3-1)
 BI-DISTRICT College Station(8-1)
Dallas Adamson(7-0)
 AREA Austin Northeast(8-2)
Carrollton Turner(3-2) REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS 		Pflugerville Weiss(6-0)
Nacogdoches(2-0)
 REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS 		Richmond Foster(4-1)
Longview (1-0) REGIONAL
FINALS 		Pflugerville Hendrickson(6-2)
El Paso Del Valle(4-2)
 STATE
SEMIFINALS 		Pharr Valley View(5-4)

4A BOYS

Boerne TEAM Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
1 STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com) 		10
21-1-1 RECORD 26-4-2
W19 STREAK W19
1 (2006) STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
1(2006) STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
11 BIGGEST WIN 12
5.0 GOALS SCORED
PER GAME 		3.3
0.7 GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME 		0.7
PLAYOFF JOURNEY
Austin Eastside Memorial(4-1)
 BI-DISTRICT Alvarado(1-0)
Gonzales(3-1)
 AREA Argyle(2-2 - PK)
Austin IDEA Montopolis(2-1)
 REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS 		Midlothian Heritage(4-1)
Corpus Christi London(2-1)
 REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS 		Stephenville(2-1)
Hidalgo Early College(7-0) REGIONAL
FINALS 		Mineral Wells(2-1)
Huffman Hargrave(2-0)
 STATE
SEMIFINALS 		Celina(4-2)

6A GIRLS

Flower Mound TEAM Austin Vandegrift
1 STATE RANK
(TGCA) 		2
23-1-2 RECORD 18-3-2
W13 STREAK W7
1 (2016) STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT) 		3(2017)
1(2016)
 STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT) 		1(2014)
5 BIGGEST WIN 10
2.9 GOALS SCORED
PER GAME 		4.3
0.5 GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME 		0.6
PLAYOFF JOURNEY
Denton Guyer(2-1)
 BI-DISTRICT Austin Bowie(5-0)
South Grand Prairie(2-1) AREA San Antonio Reagan(6-1)
Prosper(3-1)
 REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS 		Round Rock Westwood(2-1)
Northwest Eaton(5-0)
 REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS 		Northside Brennan(4-0)
Marcus(3-0) REGIONAL
FINALS 		Round Rock(4-2)
Conroe The Woodlands(4-0)
 STATE
SEMIFINALS 		Houston Memroial(3-0)

5A GIRLS

Dripping Springs TEAM Frisco Wakeland
1 STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com) 		4
26-1-1 RECORD 20-2-3
W18 STREAK W13
2 (2019) STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT) 		2(2018)
0 STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT) 		2(2018)
9 BIGGEST WIN 3
3.5 GOALS SCORED
PER GAME 		2.4
0.3 GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME 		0.4
PLAYOFF JOURNEY
Leander Rouse(4-0)
 BI-DISTRICT The Colony(2-0)
San Antonio Harlandale(6-0) AREA Dallas Sunset(4-0)
Liberty Hill(2-0) REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS 		Frisco Reedy(1-0)
Gregory-Portland(2-0) REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS 		Forney(6-0)
Cedar Park(2-0) REGIONAL
FINALS 		Highland Park(2-1)
Friendswood(1-0)
 STATE
SEMIFINALS 		Grapevine(3-2)

4A GIRLS

Midlothian Heritage TEAM Corpus Christi Calallen
1 STATE RANK
(MaxPreps.com) 		2
26-1 RECORD 23-1
W15 STREAK W20
1 (2018) STATE APPEARANCES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
1(2018)
 STATE TITLES
(MOST RECENT) 		0
12 BIGGEST WIN 3
5.0 GOALS SCORED
PER GAME 		7.2
0.4 GOALS ALLOWED
PER GAME 		0.4
PLAYOFF JOURNEY
FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis(12-0)
 BI-DISTRICT Edinburg IDEA(13-0)
Carrollton Ranchview(8-0)
 AREA La Feria(13-0)
Forth Worth Benbrook(6-0)
 REGIONAL
QUARTERFINALS 		CC Tuloso-Midway(4-0)
Stephenville(2-1)
 REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS 		Boerne(1-0)
Argyle(1-0)
 REGIONAL
FINALS 		Wimberley(4-3)
Celina(1-0)
 STATE
SEMIFINALS 		Salado(3-2)

