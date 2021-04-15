Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 4/15/21

9:30AM - TAPPS 5A-6 District Track and Field Championships

4PM - Middle School Baseball: St. John's vs. Annunciation Orthodox School

4PM - JV Softball: St. John's vs. The Heights

6PM - Baseball: St. Andrew's vs. Cornerstone Christian

6:30PM - Middle School Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. St. Stephen's

6:30PM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. Kinkaid

7PM - Girls Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. Cedar Park

