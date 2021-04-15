GCCISD Spring Magazine: Football

BEFORE THE FIRST SNAP OF THE 2020 SEASON, BAYTOWN LEE COACH TIM FINN CHALLENGED HIS TEAM. HE WANTED THEM TO BE ABLE TO ADD ANOTHER PLAYOFF SEASON TO THEIR WALL INSIDE THE FIELDHOUSE.
Well, get the paint out. Baytown Lee finished second in District 9-5A-DI with a 7-3 overall record and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Ganders fell in the first round of the playoffs to Katy Paetow. Baytown Lee was led by District 9-5A-DI Offensive MVP Keke Davis at running back and Newcomer of the Year JaCorey Boston.
"It was a three-year process," Finn said. "Knocking on the door three years in a row and we finally got it done. We had sophomores through seniors who made big contributions for us to get that done. That's a step we needed to take with this group.
"I'm just really thrilled that we got it done."
Goose Creek Memorial was the other Goose Creek CISD program to make the big dance, going 6-4 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and the first time under coach Shannon Carter.
Baytown Sterling finished the year going 2-7 overall with wins over Brazoswood and Galveston Ball.
All-District Picks
OFFENSE –FIRST TEAM
Christian Olige, QB – Baytown Lee
Mason Russell, FB – GCM
Jakeydric Smith, RB – GCM
Peter Semien, WR – GCM
Adrian Boston, WR – Baytown Lee
Trudell Berry, WR – Baytown Lee
Alfredo Nieto, C – Baytown Lee
Omar Nieto, G – Baytown Lee
Ricardo Ramirez, T – Baytown Lee
Bryce Johnston, P – GCM
DEFENSE – FIRST TEAM
Noah Lister, DT/N – Baytown Sterling
Tyler Tolliver, DT/N – GCM
Richard Sylvester, S – Baytown Sterling
Bryce Johnston, ILB – GCM
Omar Huntington, ILB – Baytown Sterling
Richie Rodney, DE – GCM
Brice Lane, OLB – GCM
Adrian Boston, CB – Baytown Lee