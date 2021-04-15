GCCISD Spring Magazine: Football

BEFORE THE FIRST SNAP OF THE 2020 SEASON, BAYTOWN LEE COACH TIM FINN CHALLENGED HIS TEAM. HE WANTED THEM TO BE ABLE TO ADD ANOTHER PLAYOFF SEASON TO THEIR WALL INSIDE THE FIELDHOUSE.

Well, get the paint out. Baytown Lee finished second in District 9-5A-DI with a 7-3 overall record and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Ganders fell in the first round of the playoffs to Katy Paetow. Baytown Lee was led by District 9-5A-DI Offensive MVP Keke Davis at running back and Newcomer of the Year JaCorey Boston.

"It was a three-year process," Finn said. "Knocking on the door three years in a row and we finally got it done. We had sophomores through seniors who made big contributions for us to get that done. That's a step we needed to take with this group.

"I'm just really thrilled that we got it done."

Goose Creek Memorial was the other Goose Creek CISD program to make the big dance, going 6-4 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and the first time under coach Shannon Carter.

Baytown Sterling finished the year going 2-7 overall with wins over Brazoswood and Galveston Ball.

All-District Picks

OFFENSE –FIRST TEAM

Christian Olige, QB – Baytown Lee

Mason Russell, FB – GCM

Jakeydric Smith, RB – GCM

Peter Semien, WR – GCM

Adrian Boston, WR – Baytown Lee

Trudell Berry, WR – Baytown Lee

Alfredo Nieto, C – Baytown Lee

Omar Nieto, G – Baytown Lee

Ricardo Ramirez, T – Baytown Lee

Bryce Johnston, P – GCM

DEFENSE – FIRST TEAM

Noah Lister, DT/N – Baytown Sterling

Tyler Tolliver, DT/N – GCM

Richard Sylvester, S – Baytown Sterling

Bryce Johnston, ILB – GCM

Omar Huntington, ILB – Baytown Sterling

Richie Rodney, DE – GCM

Brice Lane, OLB – GCM

Adrian Boston, CB – Baytown Lee

