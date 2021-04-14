Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Wednesday 4/14/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Wednesday 4/14/21

9:30AM - TAPPS 5A-6 District Track and Field Championships

5PM - JV Baseball: St. Andrew's vs. Texas Homeschool

5PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. Gateway Prep

5:45PM - Baseball: St. Stephen's vs. ISBL

6PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Pius

6:30PM - Boys Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Langham Creek

6:45PM - Baseball: Travis vs. Dulles

7:30PM - Lacrosse: Anderson vs. Georgetown

7:30PM - Lacrosse: Westwood vs. Reagan

