VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 14, 2021

VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 14, 2021

We're a couple weeks away from the end of the regular season and we're starting to see some separation among the districts as the top two or three teams in each are putting some distance between them and the rest. And in those handful of teams, we have a handful of teams cementing themselves as true state contenders.

Let's get right into this week's rankings.

In this week's iteration, there are two new No. 1 teams - Dallas Kimball (5A) and Arlington Grace Prep (private) - and six newly-ranked teams (Coppell; Granbury; Farmersville; Weatherford Christian; Pantego Christian; Fort Worth Lake Country Christian).

**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**

Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Dallas Jesuit (9)25-41
2 Prosper (3)2-62
3 Keller (8)20-4-14
4 FM Marcus (6)18-8-19
5 Rockwall-Heath (4)21-5-13
6 Northwest Eaton (12)22-67
7 FW Boswell 19-7-38
8 SGP (11)19-56
9 Coppell (20)19-7UR
10 Rowlett16-5-15

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Dallas Kimball17-43
2 FW Trimble Tech (22)19-55
3 The Colony (21)15-47
4 North Forney16-6-11
5 Lucas Lovejoy15-4-12
6 Frisco Reedy17-6-24
7 Frisco Liberty (T25)19-6-210
8 Granbury17-6UR
9 Aledo15-7-26
10 Frisco Wakeland (17)20-9 8

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Aubrey (10)23-21
2 Springtown19-63
3 FW Benbrook (5)18-5-14
4 Celina (4)18-72
5 Godley (15)18-76
6 Anna16-57
7 Argyle (14)15-88
8 Midlothian Heritage (16)16-7-15
9 Melissa (21)14-8-19
10 Farmersville13-9-1UR

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Grace Prep (4*) 17-3 2
2 Nolan Catholic (4) 21-5 3
3 Grapevine Faith (6) 16-3 1
4 Plano John Paul II (1) 17-3-1 4
5 Dallas Christian 12-58
6 Colleyville Covenant (3*) 16-7-3 5
7 Weatherford Christian (9*) 18-6UR
8 Pantego Christian (7*) 13-6 UR
9 McKinney Christian 15-5-1 6
10 FW Lake Country 13-8-1UR

*denotes small school State ranking

