VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: April 14, 2021

We're a couple weeks away from the end of the regular season and we're starting to see some separation among the districts as the top two or three teams in each are putting some distance between them and the rest. And in those handful of teams, we have a handful of teams cementing themselves as true state contenders.
Let's get right into this week's rankings.
In this week's iteration, there are two new No. 1 teams - Dallas Kimball (5A) and Arlington Grace Prep (private) - and six newly-ranked teams (Coppell; Granbury; Farmersville; Weatherford Christian; Pantego Christian; Fort Worth Lake Country Christian).
**Records are based TXHighSchoolBaseball.com; Number in parenthesis are TXHighSchoolBaseball.com's state rankings**
Class 6A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Dallas Jesuit (9)
|25-4
|1
|2
|Prosper (3)
|2-6
|2
|3
|Keller (8)
|20-4-1
|4
|4
|FM Marcus (6)
|18-8-1
|9
|5
|Rockwall-Heath (4)
|21-5-1
|3
|6
|Northwest Eaton (12)
|22-6
|7
|7
|FW Boswell
|19-7-3
|8
|8
|SGP (11)
|19-5
|6
|9
|Coppell (20)
|19-7
|UR
|10
|Rowlett
|16-5-1
|5
Class 5A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Dallas Kimball
|17-4
|3
|2
|FW Trimble Tech (22)
|19-5
|5
|3
|The Colony (21)
|15-4
|7
|4
|North Forney
|16-6-1
|1
|5
|Lucas Lovejoy
|15-4-1
|2
|6
|Frisco Reedy
|17-6-2
|4
|7
|Frisco Liberty (T25)
|19-6-2
|10
|8
|Granbury
|17-6
|UR
|9
|Aledo
|15-7-2
|6
|10
|Frisco Wakeland (17)
|20-9
|8
Class 4A
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Aubrey (10)
|23-2
|1
|2
|Springtown
|19-6
|3
|3
|FW Benbrook (5)
|18-5-1
|4
|4
|Celina (4)
|18-7
|2
|5
|Godley (15)
|18-7
|6
|6
|Anna
|16-5
|7
|7
|Argyle (14)
|15-8
|8
|8
|Midlothian Heritage (16)
|16-7-1
|5
|9
|Melissa (21)
|14-8-1
|9
|10
|Farmersville
|13-9-1
|UR
Private Schools
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Grace Prep (4*)
|17-3
|2
|2
|Nolan Catholic (4)
|21-5
|3
|3
|Grapevine Faith (6)
|16-3
|1
|4
|Plano John Paul II (1)
|17-3-1
|4
|5
|Dallas Christian
|12-5
|8
|6
|Colleyville Covenant (3*)
|16-7-3
|5
|7
|Weatherford Christian (9*)
|18-6
|UR
|8
|Pantego Christian (7*)
|13-6
|UR
|9
|McKinney Christian
|15-5-1
|6
|10
|FW Lake Country
|13-8-1
|UR
*denotes small school State ranking