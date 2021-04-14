SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Celina

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis and Celina are set to compete in a semifinal match that fans aren't going to want to miss on Tuesday evening. Let's take a look at how they got to the semifinals.

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

After an undefeated 12-0 district record, the Eagles finished first in their district. Outscoring their opponents by 81 goals so far this season, the Eagles have an 84% win percentage.

After beating Mineral Wells in a 2-1 hard-fought match in double overtime, Diamond Hill-Jarvis is coming into the semifinals match on an 18 game win streak. In their last five matches, the Eagles have won close games to continue advancing.

Celina

Celina finished second in their district with a 10-1-1 district record. With big wins over teams like Anna, Caddo Mills, Famersville, and more the Bobcats have tallied seven shut-out games on the season.

The Bobcats had a close win against Palestine last week to head into the semifinals on a seven-game win streak. With a strong defense, Celina continues to push forward against their opponents.

What To Expect

Celina's defense has been going strong all season. They're going to be a tough crew to score against, but Diamond Hill-Jarvis has proven to have the fire that they need in an offense that's going to give tough defenses a true challenge.

Both teams are going to have to truly battle it out in this match-up. Fans can expect nothing less than an amazing match. The game is set to begin at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 13 at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.