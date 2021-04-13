VYPE San Antonio Softball Rankings: Week of 4/12/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super-secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx).

This week we got some movement from some teams, but the top stands pat, check out the rankings below!

VYPE SATX 5A-6A SOFTBALL TOP 10

We have one new team in this week's rankings, as Edison makes its debut. They probably could have been here sooner but records can be hard to come by. But a fan reached out to let us know (thanks Brandon Gonzalez) and so they climb from unranked to number eight. O'Connor falls to five after their loss to Warren this week as well. Could see some changes depending on how some district matchups play out.

Ad

VYPE SATX 1A-4A SOFTBALL TOP 10

As with the 5A/6A rankings we have one team dropping out and one joining the rankings. Natalia falls to seven after their loss to Lytle and Center Point falls out of the rankings after a loss to Harper with Devine entering the rankings.

VYPE SATX PRIVATE SCHOOL SOFTBALL TOP 5

It's really all about Cornerstone and Antonian it seems when it comes to the Private School San Antonio Softball rankings. We don't know if anyone will challenge them at this point.

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.