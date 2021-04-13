VYPE Houston 2022 Offensive Football Recruit of the Year Fan Poll

Recruiting is the hot talk around town and the Class of 2022 is preparing for its Senior campaign. Now, the fans will have their say as to who is the best in Houston!

The VYPE Houston 2022 Defensive Football Recruit of the Year Fan Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Sunday, April 18th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.

