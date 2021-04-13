VYPE Austin Softball Rankings: Week of 4/12/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell will bring you their rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypeatx) and Instagram (@vype_atx).

This week's Austin Softball rankings are below and we have some new additions, although Leander is still the team to beat. Check them out!

VYPE ATX 5A-6A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Similar to the boys 5A/6A rankings we have a #1 vs #2 matchup this week. Unlike the boys though, we are being a little selfish here. Georgetown Eastview did lose to Glenn last week and could have been moved below Georgetown, and if you argue that we wouldn't argue back. If Eastview can beat Leander we look like geniuses, if they lose, well then that number two spot will be up for grabs in the rankings headed to the playoffs. And yes Cedar Ridge did drop while Eastview didn't, but this has more to do with the number of games and the fact that we erroneously left Bowie out of our rankings last week (sorry Bowie!)

Ad

VYPE ATX 1A-4A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Only one change this week and that's at 10. We considered moving Lake Belton down but lost to a 6A opponent. The lone new team? Blanco, who sits first in their district with a win over 4th ranked Llano. A matchup this Friday with Llano could see them move up even more next week.

VYPE ATX PRIVATE SCHOOL SOFTBALL TOP 5

Veritas and Hill Country Christian move into the rankings this week with Hill Country Christian moving all the way to number one with the recent struggles of Brentwood and St. Dominic

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store.

Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.