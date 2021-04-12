VYPE San Antonio Baseball Rankings: Week of 4/12/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super-secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx).

Check out our San Antonio rankings below!

VYPE SATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Stevens takes a tumble this week after a loss to Harlan last week as does Medina Valley who drops to eight after a loss to Harlandale. Champion falls out of the rankings this week after going 1-1, while Steele makes its debut with wins over New Braunfels and Clemens the last two weeks.

VYPE SATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10

Boerne falls from #2 all the way to #8 after losing twice to Canyon Lake last week. Uvalde and La Vernia basically switch places after the Bears win over the Coyotes. Poth was prime to take the number #10 spot from Jourdanton after their loss to Cotulla, but then Poth lost a nail biter to Karnes City, so for now Jourdanton keeps the #10 spot.

VYPE SATX PRIVATE SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 5

Bracken makes its debut to the rankings this week after St. Mary's Hall's loss to Brentwood. They've been fighting for one of the top five spots for awhile, can they stay there?

