GCCISD Spring Magazine: Hoops Wrap- Boys Basketball

This was a historic year for Goose Creek Memorial boys' basketball! It was that break-through-the-glass-ceiling type year for the Patriots.
The Patriots reached the Regional Semifinals for the first time in program history led by District 22-5A Defensive Player of the Year Sam Bradford. The junior led the team with 18.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Baytown Sterling finished sixth in district going 7-14 (6-11) and Baytown Lee took seventh.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Avant Coleman, GCM
Ja'Kenan Davis, Baytown Lee
Marc Hall, Baytown Lee
Drake Jackson, Baytown Sterling
Dariyus Woodson, GCM
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
Adrian Boston, Baytown Lee
Devin Figueroa, GCM
Wes Jozwiak, Baytown Sterling
Robert Miller, Baytown Sterling
Malik Mustafaa, GCM
HONORABLE MENTION
Trinity Greene, Baytown Lee
Tyzjor Scott, Baytown Sterling