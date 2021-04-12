GCCISD Spring Magazine: Hoops Wrap- Boys Basketball

This was a historic year for Goose Creek Memorial boys' basketball! It was that break-through-the-glass-ceiling type year for the Patriots.

The Patriots reached the Regional Semifinals for the first time in program history led by District 22-5A Defensive Player of the Year Sam Bradford. The junior led the team with 18.1 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Baytown Sterling finished sixth in district going 7-14 (6-11) and Baytown Lee took seventh.

FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Avant Coleman, GCM

Ja'Kenan Davis, Baytown Lee

Marc Hall, Baytown Lee

Drake Jackson, Baytown Sterling

Dariyus Woodson, GCM

SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

Adrian Boston, Baytown Lee

Devin Figueroa, GCM

Wes Jozwiak, Baytown Sterling

Robert Miller, Baytown Sterling

Malik Mustafaa, GCM

HONORABLE MENTION

Trinity Greene, Baytown Lee

Tyzjor Scott, Baytown Sterling

