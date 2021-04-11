DFW Soccer Playoffs: State Semifinals

It's the last week of the 2020-21 UIL soccer season, and we're down to the penultimate set of games. The DFW is in great shape to bring home a lot of hardware this week with five boys teams and five girls teams remaining across all classifications.

The DFW is guaranteed to have a representative in State in four of the six games. Let's check out the schedule.



Records are based on MaxPreps.com

(This article will be updated to reflect final scores of both boys and girls UIL State Semifinals.)



Boys State Semifinals Pairings and Schedule

CLASS 6A

R5 Allen (21-4-1) vs. T10 Rockwall-Heath (14-8-5) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

- winner will meet winner of Jersey Village/San Antonio LEE in State Finals at 6 p.m. Saturday



CLASS 5A

R2 El Paso Del Valle (19-4) vs. W9 Frisco Wakeland (21-1-1) - 11 a.m. Tuesday @ Grande Communications Stadium (Midland)

- winner will meet winner of Kingwood Park/Pharr Valley View in State Finals at 4 p.m. Saturday



CLASS 4A

W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (25-4-2) vs. R11 Celina (17-8-1) - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

- winner will meet winner of Huffman Hargrave/Boerne in State Finals at 10 a.m. Saturday

Girls State Semifinals Pairings and Schedule

CLASS 6A

W6 Flower Mound (21-1-2) vs. W13 The Woodlands (23-1) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Belton HS

- winner will meet winner of Houston Memorial/Austin Vandegrift in State Finals at 6 p.m. Friday



CLASS 5A

W6 Grapevine (24-2-2) vs. R9 Frisco Wakeland (19-2-3) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Bronco Stadium (Denton)

- winner will meet winner of Friendswood/Dripping Springs in State Finals at 2 p.m. Friday



CLASS 4A

W8 Midlothian Heritage (25-1) vs. R11 Celina (24-1-1) - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

- winner will meet winner of Salado/Corpus Christi Calallen in State Finals at 10 a.m. Friday