VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 4/10/21

High School Sports
11AM - JV Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. College Station

11AM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. Greenhill School

1PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. Marble Falls

1PM - JVW Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. College Station

1PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Boerne-Champion

1PM - Baseball: Liberty Hill vs. East View

1:30PM -Softball: Kempner vs. Foster

2PM - JV Boys Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Friendswood

4PM - Softball: Cedar Park vs. Leander

4PM - Boys Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Friendswood

Lacrosse: Anderson vs Smithson Valley

Lacrosse: Westwood vs Regents

