VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 4/9/21

High School Sports
4PM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Thomas

4:30PM - Softball: Episcopal Houston vs. Klein Oak

5PM - Softball: Memorial vs. Northbrook

5PM - Baseball: Bowie vs. Akins

5:30PM - Softball: St. John's vs. Second Baptist

6PM - Softball: Stratford vs. Spring Woods

6PM - Softball: Elgin vs. Manor

6PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Thomas

6:45PM - Baseball: Kempner vs. Forester

7PM - Baseball: Spring Woods vs. Cy Creek

7PM - Baseball: Stratford vs. Memorial

7PM - Baseball: Manor vs. Hendrickson

7PM - Baseball: St. John's vs. St. Thomas

7PM - Softball: Lockhart vs. Crockett

7PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown

7PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Round Rock

7PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. NB Canyon

7PM - Softball: Cedar Park vs. East View

7PM - Baseball: Liberty Hill vs. Glenn

7:30PM - Baseball: Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge

7:30PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Westwood

