Regional Finals Preview: Frisco Wakeland vs. Highland Park

The Frisco Wakeland Lady Wolverines and the Highland Park Lady Scots are headed toward a Regional Finals match that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Let's take a look at how they got here.

Frisco Wakeland

Wakeland completed a tough schedule in district play beating the likes of Frisco Heritage, Lebanon Trail, Frisco Lone Star, Reedy, and more to post a 13-2-3 district record and finish second in their district. So far, with an 18-2-3 overall record and 85% win percentage, the Lady Wolverines have outscored their opponents by 46 goals.

The Lady Wolverines enter Friday's match on an 11 game win streak after a 6-0 shut-out over Forney earlier this week. The squad has posted 16 shut-outs this season; 11 of which came in district play and four in playoffs. Wakeland has left their opponents scoreless in the last seven matches they have played.

Highland Park

Finishing first in their district, the Highland Park Lady Scots have had an unblemished season. With a 22-0 overall record (15-0 in district), the Lady Scots have tallied 17 shut-out wins to include a 10-0 win over Mesquite Poteet, 8-0 win over Forney, 9-0 win over Royse City, and an 8-0 win over North Forney.

Ad

The Lady Scots have outscored their opponents by 129 points so far this season on their quest to be the best in the state. With a tight win over Frisco Memorial earlier this week, the Lady Scots are looking to remain focused Friday evening.

What To Expect

Both teams have shown strong defensive plays this season. Highland Park is definitely the favorite going into the regional finals match-up with a 22 game win-streak, but Wakeland has shown a fighting spirit with seven shut-outs in a row. The win is going to come down to whether or not Wakeland's defense has what it takes to keep Highland Park's scorers away from the goal.

The match is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.