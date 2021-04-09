Regional Finals Preview: Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Mineral Wells

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis and Mineral Wells are set to face off in a regional finals match-up on Friday, April 9, 2021. The two teams have remained consistent all season in order to find themselves at this level. So, let's take a look at how they got here.

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

The Eagles have spent all season making a name for themselves on the pitch. With a first-place, undefeated finish in district play, Diamond Hill-Jarvis showed no fear throughout the regular season. After a 2-1 win over Stephenville earlier this week, the Eagles enter the regional final match on a 17 game win streak.

So far this season, the Eagles have tallied 17 shut-outs (11 of which came in district play and one in playoffs) to record a 24-4-2 overall record (12-0 in district play). Diamond Hill-Jarvis has outscored their opponents by 80 goals this season. With huge wins over the likes of Benbrook, Dunbar, Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Lake Worth, and more, the Eagles show no chance of slowing down for such a high-risk match.

Ad

Mineral Wells

The Rams have outscored their opponents by 58 goals this season to post a 15-3-1 overall record (4-2 in district play) and an 82% win percentage. Coming into Friday's match after a close 3-2 win over Fort Worth Castleberry earlier this week, Mineral Wells has had the chance to prepare and set their signed on the Eagles.

On a four-game win-streak, the Mineral Wells Rams have beat some pretty tough teams this season like Graham, Brownwood, Stephenville, Springtown, and more. Finishing second in their district, the Rams have continued to show the kind of stamina it takes to continue on the road toward a state title.

What To Expect

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis has spent all season showing nothing but strength and consistency in every aspect of their play. Only dropping a handful of games, the fire the Eagles continue to play with will be hard to snuff out. If Mineral Wells focuses on getting goals in early, they may be able to put up a fight that the Eagles haven't been used to seeing this season. Both teams can be expected to fight until the final whistle.

Ad

The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo.