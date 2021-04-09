PHOTO GALLERY: Richland Lady Royals showing offensive strength

Sitting third place in their district, the Richland Lady Royals have a 13-5 overall record with a 72% win percentage. In district play, Richland is 8-3 and looks to improve Friday, April 9, 2021 when they face off against Birdville for a district game at home.

So far this season, the Lady Royals have outscored their opponents by 79 runs. With hot bats, Richland has been able to score big against opponents like Euless Trinity (11-4), Denton Ryan (13-3), Denton High School (11-1), and more.

Defensively, the Lady Royals have been able to keep their opponents' bats mostly quiet. With two big-time shut-out wins (17-0 against Denton Ryan; 6-0 against Fossil Ridge) so far this season.

