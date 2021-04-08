Vanderbilt basketball snags two big-time commitments from North Texas athletes

Vanderbilt has picked up a couple of big names out of the 2022 basketball recruiting class. On Wednesday evening Greenhill School teammates Lee Dort and Noah Shelby announced their commitments to Vanderbilt via social media.

Lee Dort

A highly coveted, five-star basketball player, Greenhill School's very own Lee Dort took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce his commitment to play college ball:

According to a 247Sports Composite, Dort is ranked as the no. 3 center and basketball recruit in the class of 2022. Dort is also ranked as the no. 18 basketball recruit in the nation.

The 6-foot-10 athlete chose to commit to Vanderbilt's program over the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and more.

Noah Shelby

Greenhill School's other star, junior point guard Noah Shelby, also took the opportunity to use Twitter as a source to announce his college commitment:

Shelby, a four-star athlete is ranked as the no. 16 point guard in the class of 2022 and the no. 13 overall recruit in his class. The 6-foot-2 athlete is one of the best long-distance shooters in the 2022 class, keeping defenses on their toes.

After visiting Vanderbilt's campus in 2019, Shelby remained in contact with the coaches before making his ultimate decision to join the program with a verbal commitment. Shelby chooses Vanderbilt over the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Texas, Texas A&M, and more.