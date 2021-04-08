PHOTO GALLERY: Plano East powering through district play

Plano East has been powering their way through opponents this season. With a 17-8 overall record (4-3 in district), the Panthers have outscored their opponents by over 45 runs so far this season.

Despite a handful of losses from big opponents like Plano West and Hebron, the Panthers have also posted big wins over programs like Lake Highlands, Richardson, and Lewisville. Plano East is currently fourth in their district just behind a strong 4-2 Flower Mound Marcus team.

