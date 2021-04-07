Recruit of the Week: Melissa Softball's Bryton Wright

With district play in full swing, Melissa softball has been performing at the top of their game throughout the season. Currently first in their district, undefeated in district play (7-0), and with a 17-1 overall record, the Lady Cardinals have been a force to be reckoned with all year. A huge impact on the team has been junior right-handed pitcher/first baseman Bryton Wright.

Last week, Wright made an incredible impact when she pitched a one-hitter against Aubrey on Tuesday where she recorded 14 strikeouts. Then she took the circle on Thursday against Anna to pitch a perfect game with 12 strikeouts over five innings. From the plate, Wright went 2-for-3 with a double.

Wright has a handful of goals this season she said during an interview with VYPE. "My goal first is to be district champions," said Wright. Should the Lady Cardinals accomplish this goal, they would be the first ever softball team to do so for Melissa. "Next is to make it to state and once we make it, I hope we win."

Despite a shortened season due to a pandemic, Wright says it wasn't hard to stay focused at all. "During COVID I realized how much I missed playing and how I take for granted the opportunities it's given me. I think that gave me a lot of motivation to play every game like it could be my last. You never know what could happen."

So, what does a successful season look like to Wright?

"A successful season, to me, is to get better and have fun. Of course we're all chasing the same goal of going to state, but having fun and doing our best is a success."

In 25 games, Wright has thrown three perfect games and three more no-hitters for a total of six games in which she no-hit the other team. Of her nine shutouts this year, five have come in district play. With 85 innings pitched in 18 games, Wright has only given up 29 hits and allowed 11 runs while tallying 186 strikeouts. At the plate, she has a batting average of .442 with an on-base percentage of .559 and a slugging percentage of .837 in 43 at-bats. Wright has also recorded five home runs for the team. We asked, what's the season to her success? "Hard work, determination, and the goals that I want to reach individually and with the team," says Wright. Wright adds that the team's success is largely due to the tight-knit nature of the team. "This is the closest group all around that I've played with in high school and I think that helps us do our best so that we can support each other out on the field."

What has been your favorite memory playing for the team so far?

"My favorite memory playing for this team is having two huge tags at home plate to keep us in a game that we ended up winning after the 9th inning as the visiting team."

As an uncommitted athlete, what are you looking for in a college program?

"I am looking for somewhere that feels like home, somewhere I can continue to play softball and also be successful in school in order to start my life after."



What do you hope to major in?

"I want to major in Physical Therapy."

Who is your favorite baseball team?

"The Texas Rangers."



Who do you compare your playing style to or look up to as an athlete?

"I look up to Jennie Finch because she is one of the best to ever pitch in softball and she's a huge role model to all softball players and young athletes."

If you could go to dinner with one person (dead or alive) who would it be? What would you talk about?

"Michael Jordan because he has faced challenges that every athlete would never want to have to go through. Yet, he was one of the best players of all time. I would want to talk about what he did to get to the highest level and how his experiences at that level were."