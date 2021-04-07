GCCISD Spring Magazine: Whatever it Takes!

BRIAN WILLIAMS HAS ALWAYS HAD THE PHILOSOPHY THAT A BASEBALL PROGRAM WILL GO AS FAR IN A SEASON AS ITS SENIOR CLASS WANTS IT TO GO.

The good thing for the sixth-year Goose Creek Memorial baseball coach is that he has a solid senior group to fill his lineup card out with in 2021 – RHP/SS Brayden Murphy (Ranger JC), Catcher Ian Torres (Texas Lutheran), RHP/3B Eduardo Moreno (Arlington Baptist), RHP/2B Dylan Moralez (Arlington Baptist), Connor Hazlewood (Schreiner College) and RHP/1B Alex Aleman.

"I like this group of seniors. They are hard workers," Williams said.

The Patriots are looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The postseason drought has been "frustrating" for Williams and company and they are ready to do "Whatever it Takes" to get back.

Ad

"Whatever comes our way as far as adversity, we're going to adjust and adapt to the situation and overcome it," Williams said. "We're in one of the toughest districts in the Houston area, however, but we're not going to make any excuses. We want to come out and win every game and win every pitch."

When asked what the main key to success will be, Williams was quick and to the point – finish games.

"When we have teams down, we have to keep them down," he said. "Sometimes we lose a little bit of our focus and allow teams to creep back into it. So, we need to come out strong and finish strong.

"I need to see more killer instinct."

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS