GCCISD Spring Magazine: Building at Lee

THE LOSS OF THE 2020 SEASON HIT EVERY TEAM HARD AND EVEN MORE SO, THE BAYTOWN LEE SOFTBALL TEAM.

As Denise Atmar enters her third season of leading the program, losing six seniors including two pitchers from the 2020 squad will make this a "growth season".

"We just expect to come out and continue with the discipline and effort we play with and see where everything lays out as we get more games beneath us," Atmar said.

Despite the loss of a big senior class, the Ganders do bring back solid pieces, including seniors Evelyn Rull (2B) and Nicole Price (SS). They will be called upon to lead on the field and in the dugout.

According to Atmar, Price will be looked at to ignite the offense at the plate and hold down her spot in the middle infield.

"She has always been very consistent for us at shortstop and has led the team in batting average, on-base percentage, and stolen bases the last couple of years," she said. "She will anchor us defensively."

Ad

In the Lee junior class, there is experience in Breanna Holland and Lindsey Fox, who have anchored the corners for the past two years. In the outfield, Rebecca Archibald will make the move from left to centerfield, while Mariah Mendieta is a reliable utility player.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE PHOTOS