VYPE San Antonio Softball Rankings: Week of 4/5/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super-secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx).

This week we got some movement from some teams, but the top stands pat, check out the rankings below!

VYPE SATX 5A-6A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Madison jumps back into the rankings this week while East Central and Southwest fall out with losses last week. MacArthur also moves ahead of Brandies.

VYPE SATX 1A-4A SOFTBALL TOP 10

Devine falls out of the rankings this week after a loss to Hondo. And while Hondo may be 8-8, they are undefeated in district play. Are they getting hot at the right time? Natalia falls below Cotulla after losing to them as well.

VYPE SATX PRIVATE SCHOOL SOFTBALL TOP 5

