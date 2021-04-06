Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 4/6/21

High School Sports
4PM - Softball: Episcopal Houston vs. John Cooper

4PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. St. Andrews

4:30PM - JV Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. HCYA

4:30PM - Middle School Baseball: St. John's vs. Kinkaid

4:30PM - Middle School Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. St. Andrews

5PM - Softball: Dulles vs. Ridge Point

5:30PM - JV Boys Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Pearland

6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. La Porte

6PM - Softball: Memorial vs. Spring Woods

6PM - Softball: Northbrook vs. Jersey Village

6PM - Baseball: St. Stephen's vs. ISBL

6PM - Girls Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. St. Andrews

6:30PM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. Episcopal

7PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Johnson

7PM - Baseball: Elgin vs. Weiss

7PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Round Rock

7PM - Baseball: New Tech vs. Smithville

7PM - Softball: Manor vs. Connally

7PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. HCYA

7PM - Baseball: Memorial vs. Stratford

7PM - Baseball: Northbrook vs. Cy Fair

7PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Westwood

7PM - Boys Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Pearland

7:30PM - Baseball: Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge

