GCCISD Spring Magazine: Trying to Get Back In

WITH THE 2021 SEASON UNDERWAY, BAYTOWN LEE WILL LOOK TO CLIMB THE STANDINGS AND CLAIM ONE OF THOSE FOUR COVETED PLAYOFF SPOTS.

The Ganders haven't been in the postseason since 2012 but will try to end that streak this season.

Lee is led by veteran head coach David Schmidt, who is in his 24th season as a head coach and he returns four starters.

Seniors Justyn Valdez (OF/P), Jacob Vasquez (P) and Devin Izaguirre (3B) are all back for the Ganders. Another starter back in the mix is sophomore Blake White, who will play shortstop.

Other players to watch include Izayah Hernandez (LF), Alex Moreno (CF), and Joseph Nino (Catcher).

