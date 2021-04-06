GCCISD Spring Magazine: Building Character

COACH ADAM SHIBLEY HAS A MOTTO HE LIVES BY THAT MAKES A TON OF SENSE – "WE USE BASEBALL TO COACH YOUNG MEN… NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND."

Shibley is a character builder, so it's no surprise that his senior class has had so much success under his tutelage.

"I'm a firm believer in building the person," he said. "Build their character as an athlete and make them a thinker on the baseball field and you will have success. Get them to pay attention to detail, have a tremendous work ethic, and have confidence and that makes them a better ballplayer."

Makes sense, right? The Rangers are senior-heavy and balanced as a team.

"We are just the right mixture," Shibley said. "We are one through 12 deep in the lineup with a lot of power and the ability to hit for average. We are a cerebral team that trusts each other. We have a bunch of guys we can put on the bump as well."

The defense is led by Ryan Flores in the middle infield, while Logan Tadlock handles third and pitching duties. Marcos Garza calls the pitches behind the plate and orchestrates the defense. The outfield is on lock with Blake Butler patrolling in center and Dalton Mullins and Jaydon Wright in the corners. Jaden Valencia is the utility man.

"Whoever comes out of this district is going to be battle-tested," Shibley said. "The way I've thought is that the playoffs start when district starts. It's a fight every game."

With high character, talent, and Shibley directing the ship, Sterling has a baseball culture that can stand the test of time.

