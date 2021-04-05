What's Inside: Goose Creek CISD Spring 2021 VYPE Magazine

HOUSTON - The 2021 VYPE Goose Creek CISD Spring edition has arrived!



This amazing 40-page magazine features amazing VYPE photography; a story on the all-turf baseball and softball field across the district's three high schools; a fall and winter wrap; a feature on the amazing season by Goose Creek Memorial men's basketball; and a nod to the soccer teams and track teams with features on two Baytown Lee track stars.

For this edition, Baytown Sterling's Kearston Gooch and Ryan Flores, Goose Creek Memorial's Sam Bradford and Jonathan Diaz and Baytown Lee's Trudell Berry and Vantasia Harmon grace the cover.