VYPE San Antonio Baseball Rankings: Week of 4/5/21 presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Each week VYPE's own Joshua Waclawczyk and Scott Terrell sit down and take a look at the teams from each area and rank them based on their super-secret formula. Rankings of the top Baseball and Softball programs in the area are then broken up into 5A-6A, 1A-4A, and Private Schools. Will you agree with our rankings? Most assuredly not. After all, these are just our opinions and we are sure there are much smarter people out there that may have better opinions/rankings. So if you have your own thoughts on these rankings let us know on Twitter (@vypesatx) and Instagram (@vypesatx).

Like Austin, we didn't have too much change in the rankings compared to last week, but we do have a few new teams in the rankings. Check them out below.

VYPE SATX 5A-6A BASEBALL TOP 10

Spots 1-6 stand pant this week. East Central moves to 7 with a series sweep of Wagner and we dropped Canyon after only 1 game this week. Brackenridge also drops to 10 after a loss to Jefferson.

VYPE SATX 1A-4A BASEBALL TOP 10

Just like the 5A/6A rankings, no change in the top 6 spots. Jourdanton drops to 10 after a loss to Poth but a win against Natalia. Cuero drops after a loss to Pleasanton and Lytle makes its entrance into the rankings after wins against Karnes City and Poth. Poth just missed the cut with their loss to Lytle. It was a toss up between them and Jourdanton and we may see them in the rankings next week.

VYPE SATX PRIVATE SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 5

No change in the Private school rankings though Central Catholic did lose 1 game. However it wasn't enough for us to drop them down below Antonian.

