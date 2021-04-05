VYPE Athlete Spotlight: British International School's Miranda Jimenez

HOUSTON - Prior to this year, the British International School of Houston didn't have a tennis program.



That changed this season and with it so did the history books. Behind a district runner-up performance by senior Miranda Jimenez, she qualified as the first-ever TAPPS State Tennis Tournament participant from the program.

VYPE Media's Joshua Koch caught up with Jimenez a couple of weeks ago to talk about her rise in tennis and what's next for the BIS Houston standout.

Jimenez begins her journey at the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament tomorrow in Waco, Texas.