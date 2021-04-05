Matt Malatesta's Class of 2022 Super 60 1.0; 31-40

Just look at Twitter...

It's recruiting season as Houston-area athletes are getting sought after by colleges across the country. VYPE gets halfway through its Super 60 as the Chief Content Officer continues to break down his top prospects.

Kansas and Baylor have already received commitments out of this grouping as others continue to evaluate their offers.

Stay tuned.

THE RANKINGS

41-50

51-60

No. 40 Jacobe Chester, Fort Bend Marshall, DB, Kansas

The 6-foot safety transferred from Ridge Point to FB Marshall after his sophomore year and has flourished. He's a long, athletic defender who can cover some ground as the last line of defense. He's a Kansas-commit but with all of the changes around the program, don't be surprised if he looks around at other options.

No. 39 Tevin Shaw, Manvel, OL

The first-team, all-district offensive lineman opens holes and is quick on his feet for Manvel. Tevin Shaw is an athletic 6-foot-5, 285-pounds and is getting some traction from the likes of UH, Colorado, UL and Nevada. Iron sharpens iron at Manvel as practice can be more competitive than some of their games.

No. 38 Trent McGaughey, Shadow Creek, TE

The big, tight-end has great hands and can do some things in the open field. He was hurt last season with a hand injury and needs to have a big senior season. He has some big offers but needs to get back on the radar as he hasn't been offered since September.

No. 37 Nicholas Anderson, Katy, WR

It's been a busy 60 days for Nick Anderson with Vandy, USC, Florida State and UL getting in the mix. His oldest brother was a star at OU and played for the Bengals, and his middle brother played at Ole Miss, before transferring to Indiana. Nick is a rangy WR who should be the primary target this season for the defending state champs.

No. 36 Bryce Simpson, Cypress Ranch, OL

At 6-foot-6, 315--pounds, Simpson has college size. He's a Baylor lean but is getting a lot of attention right now across the region. He's a road grader on the ground and solid in pass defense. Simpson was a first-teamer a year ago in district and will continue to work on his leverage.

No. 35 Caleb Douglas, Hightower, WR

It was a great move for Douglas to move from QB. The 6-foot-3 WR was a beast on the field and the primary WR over Latrell Neville (Nebraska), who was banged up in 2020. Douglas is only going to get better and is getting some serious attention of late. He has Baylor, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Utah vying for his commitment of late. Work in the weight room will continue his development.

No. 34 Joshua Wiggins, Klein Oak, DB

It's always the younger brother or sister who can really ball. Kevric Wiggins' (UL-M) little brother, Joshua, is getting some recruiting love as a 6-foot-1 DB. He knows the game having been around it as a youngster and he can cover some ground. He has some solid Power 5s in Ole Miss, Kentucky and Colorado.

No. 33 Cody Mladenka, College Park, TE, Baylor

College Park had a breakout season a year ago and Cody Mladenka played a significant role. The 6-foot-3 Baylor-commit can run, block and provide a safety outlet for the Cav QB. People know him now, so he's not going to surprise anyone moving forward in 2021.

No. 32 Timi Gagophien, Hastings, OL

At 6-foot-6, 290-pounds, Gagophien is raw, raw, raw. With that size and athleticism, he's a high Major DI who can sit a few years and learn the business of DI football. After that, watch out. He will push around opponents this season. It won't be fair.

No. 31 Quardale Patt, Stafford, DE

Mention Patt's name to coach Ken Savanah and his eyes light up. Patt is that dude at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds and is more of an SEC defensive end. Tons of upside and could dominate this season. Was all--district on both sides of the ball this year.