John Cooper School: Results from the Week of March 29

VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

3/31 vs St, Francis Episcopal • 13-6 L

The Dragons had six hits in the game. Grace Minarovic and Peyton Lien each had multiple hits for Cooper. Minarovic led the charge with three hits in four at-bats.

4/1 vs Duchesne* • 17-2 W

Coach Nicole Hedden: The Dragons had an all-around great effort this game. This week, Madison Rogers and Maggie Flinn stepped up to catch and throw several runners out on bases. Way to go!



Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:

April 6 at Episcopal High School, 4 p.m.

April 7 vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.

April 9 vs. Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION



VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

3/30 at Rosehill Christian • 14-9 W



4/1 at Houston Christian* • 7-3 L



Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:

April 5 vs Legacy School of Sports, 7 p.m.

April 8 vs. Houston Power, 6 p.m.



VARSITY TENNIS

4/1 vs Awty*

Girls 1-4 L • Boys 4-1 W

Coach Jill DelRio: Boys won 4-1 with some outstanding tennis-–two singles matches going into three sets. The girls lost 1-4 to a deceivingly good Awty team.



Next up for Dragon Tennis:

April 6 girls team vs. Duchesne*, 4 p.m.



VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

April 9 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day one, 4:30 p.m.

April 10 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day two, 9 a.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION



VARSITY GOLF

Next up for Dragon Golf:

April 6 at Episcopal Invitational at Quail Valley Golf Course, 8 a.m.





*conference matchup