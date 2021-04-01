photo
60º

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 4/1/21

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 4/1/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

4PM - Middle School Baseball: St. John's vs. Pershing

4PM - Baseball: St. Stephen's vs. Kinkaid

4:30PM - JV W Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Concordia Lutheran

4:30PM - Middle School Softball: St. John's vs. Kinkaid

5PM - Baseball: St. Andrew's vs. Texas Homeschool

5PM - Softball: St. Andrew's vs. St. John's

5:45PM - Softball: Fort Bend Austin vs. Ridge Point

6PM - Softball: Spring Woods vs Cy Ridge. 

6PM - Softball: Stratford vs. Cy Fair

6PM - Softball: Memorial vs. Jersey Village

6PM - Softball: Woodlands Christian vs. Fort Bend Christian

6PM - Girls Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. Bowie

6PM - Softball: Elgin vs. Cedar Creek

6PM - Baseball: St. John's vs. Kinkaid

6:30PM - Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Kingwood

6:30PM - Girls Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. Vandegrift

7PM - JV Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Concordia Lutheran

7PM - Baseball: Memorial vs. Northbrook

7PM - Baseball: Stratford vs. Spring Woods

7PM - Softball: Cedar Park vs. Glenn

7PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. Rouse

7PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Tivy

7PM - Baseball: Elgin vs. Manor

7PM - Baseball: Liberty Hill vs. Georgetown

7PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. Vista Ridge

7PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Cedar Ridge

7:30PM - Baseball: Bowie vs. Westlake

7:30PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Vandegrift

7:30PM - JV Girls Lacrosse: St. Andrew's vs. Bowie

7:45PM - JV Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Kingwood

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved