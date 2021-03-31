photo
VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 31, 2021

Stephen Peters

Vype

High School Sports
VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 31, 2021

We're in the throws of district play, and with it, a lot of change to the rankings across the DFW landscape.

Because of some upsets and hot starts to district, we have five new teams in this set of rankings, which include Coppell (6A), Cleburne (5A), Granbury (5A), Kaufman (4A) and Dallas Christian (Private). But even with those new entries, the No. 1 spot in all four classifications remain unchanged.

Let's get right into it.

Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Dallas Jesuit 21-41
2 Prosper18-63
3 Rockwall-Heath18-4-15
4 Keller17-46
5 Weatherford15-5-18
6 Rowlett13-4-19
7 Plano East17-610
8 South Grand Prairie16-42
9 Northwest Eaton18-5 7
10 Coppell16-5 UR

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 North Forney20-3-11
2 Lucas Lovejoy17-52
3 Carrollton Creekview14-56
4 FW Trimble Tech14-3-13
5 Dallas Kimball13-45
6 Aledo14-6-24
7 Frisco Reedy15-6-18
8 The Colony13-5-29
9 Cleburne18-4UR
10 Granbury14-5 UR

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Aubrey20-11
2 FW Benbrook14-4-13
3 Celina15-64
4 Springtown15-66
5 Melissa12-6-15
6 Midlothian Heritage12-6-17
7 Anna13-42
8 Godley14-78
9 Kaufman12-7-1UR
10 Farmersville11-7-110

Private Schools

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Plano John Paul II15-1-11
2 Grapevine Faith13-26
3 FW Nolan Catholic17-55
4 McKinney Christian13-3-12
5 Arlington Grace Prep 13-33
6 FM Coram Deo8-47
7 Colleyville Covenant12-6-38
8 Dallas Christian9-4UR
9 Dallas Bishop8-34
10 Willow Park TCA7-410

