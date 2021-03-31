VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 31, 2021

We're in the throws of district play, and with it, a lot of change to the rankings across the DFW landscape.
Because of some upsets and hot starts to district, we have five new teams in this set of rankings, which include Coppell (6A), Cleburne (5A), Granbury (5A), Kaufman (4A) and Dallas Christian (Private). But even with those new entries, the No. 1 spot in all four classifications remain unchanged.
Let's get right into it.
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|
Dallas Jesuit
|21-4
|1
|
2
|Prosper
|18-6
|3
|
3
|Rockwall-Heath
|18-4-1
|5
|
4
|Keller
|17-4
|6
|
5
|Weatherford
|15-5-1
|8
|
6
|Rowlett
|13-4-1
|9
|
7
|Plano East
|17-6
|10
|
8
|South Grand Prairie
|16-4
|2
|
9
|Northwest Eaton
|18-5
|
7
|
10
|Coppell
|16-5
|
UR
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|North Forney
|20-3-1
|1
|
2
|Lucas Lovejoy
|17-5
|2
|
3
|Carrollton Creekview
|14-5
|6
|
4
|FW Trimble Tech
|14-3-1
|3
|
5
|Dallas Kimball
|13-4
|5
|
6
|Aledo
|14-6-2
|4
|
7
|Frisco Reedy
|15-6-1
|8
|
8
|The Colony
|13-5-2
|9
|
9
|Cleburne
|18-4
|UR
|
10
|Granbury
|14-5
|
UR
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|Aubrey
|20-1
|1
|
2
|FW Benbrook
|14-4-1
|3
|
3
|Celina
|15-6
|4
|
4
|Springtown
|15-6
|6
|5
|Melissa
|12-6-1
|5
|
6
|Midlothian Heritage
|12-6-1
|7
|
7
|Anna
|13-4
|2
|
8
|Godley
|14-7
|8
|
9
|Kaufman
|12-7-1
|UR
|
10
|Farmersville
|11-7-1
|10
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|Plano John Paul II
|15-1-1
|1
|
2
|Grapevine Faith
|13-2
|6
|
3
|FW Nolan Catholic
|17-5
|5
|
4
|McKinney Christian
|13-3-1
|2
|5
|Arlington Grace Prep
|13-3
|3
|
6
|FM Coram Deo
|8-4
|7
|
7
|Colleyville Covenant
|12-6-3
|8
|
8
|Dallas Christian
|9-4
|UR
|
9
|Dallas Bishop
|8-3
|4
|
10
|Willow Park TCA
|7-4
|10