VYPE DFW Baseball Power Rankings: March 31, 2021

We're in the throws of district play, and with it, a lot of change to the rankings across the DFW landscape.

Because of some upsets and hot starts to district, we have five new teams in this set of rankings, which include Coppell (6A), Cleburne (5A), Granbury (5A), Kaufman (4A) and Dallas Christian (Private). But even with those new entries, the No. 1 spot in all four classifications remain unchanged.

Let's get right into it.



Class 6A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Dallas Jesuit 21-4 1 2 Prosper 18-6 3 3 Rockwall-Heath 18-4-1 5 4 Keller 17-4 6 5 Weatherford 15-5-1 8 6 Rowlett 13-4-1 9 7 Plano East 17-6 10 8 South Grand Prairie 16-4 2 9 Northwest Eaton 18-5 7 10 Coppell 16-5 UR

Class 5A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 North Forney 20-3-1 1 2 Lucas Lovejoy 17-5 2 3 Carrollton Creekview 14-5 6 4 FW Trimble Tech 14-3-1 3 5 Dallas Kimball 13-4 5 6 Aledo 14-6-2 4 7 Frisco Reedy 15-6-1 8 8 The Colony 13-5-2 9 9 Cleburne 18-4 UR 10 Granbury 14-5 UR

Class 4A

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Aubrey 20-1 1 2 FW Benbrook 14-4-1 3 3 Celina 15-6 4 4 Springtown 15-6 6 5 Melissa 12-6-1 5 6 Midlothian Heritage 12-6-1 7 7 Anna 13-4 2 8 Godley 14-7 8 9 Kaufman 12-7-1 UR 10 Farmersville 11-7-1 10

Private Schools