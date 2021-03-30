VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 3/30/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 3/30/21Vype LiveVypePublished: March 30, 2021, 8:59 amTags: High School SportsVYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 3/30/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)4PM - Middle School Softball: St. John's vs. Second Baptist5PM - Baseball: Bowie vs. Westlake5:30PM - Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Agnes5:30PM - Middle School Girls Lacrosse: St. Stephen's vs. The Vipers5:45PM - Baseball: St. Stephens vs. ISBL6PM - Softball: Elgin vs. Hendrickson6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Galveston Ball6PM - Softball: Manor vs. Bastrop6PM - Softball: New Tech vs. LBJ6PM - Softball: Spring Woods vs. Cy Fair6PM - Softball: Stratford vs. Northbrook6PM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrews vs. Bowie6PM - Baseball: St. John's vs. Cypress Christian6PM - Baseball: Woodlands Christian vs. Second Baptist6:45PM - Baseball: Ridge Point vs. Elkins7PM - Baseball: Cedar Park vs. East View7PM - Softball: Cedar Park vs. Liberty Hill7PM - Boys Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. Kinkaid7PM - JV Girls Lacrosse: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Agnes7PM - Baseball: Liberty Hill vs. Leander7PM - Softball: Lockhart vs. Northeast7PM - Baseball: Manor vs. Elgin7PM - Baseball: Spring Woods vs. Stratford7PM - Baseball: Northbrook vs. Memorial7:30PM - Baseball: McNeil vs. Vandegrift7:30PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Cedar RidgeCopyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved