Ridge Point's Emanuel Jr. puts on an athletic show at Elite 11 Regional

HOUSTON - Coming out of a crouched position, Bert Emanuel Jr. burst into a full run down the sideline of Legacy Stadium.



Passing multiple laser stands at the goal-line, the time came up - 4.51.

The Ridge Point junior signal-caller had just run a blazing 40-yard dash time in front of the Elite 11 coaches, recruiting analysts and reporters in attendance on Sunday.

"It was a great run," Emanuel Jr. said. "I've been training a lot on my 40 with my track coach at Ridge Point."

40 : 4.51 Laser time 🔥 from the @Elite11 event yesterday morning pic.twitter.com/srMqrZan64 — 𝓑𝓮𝓻𝓽 𝓮𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓮𝓵 Jr😈 (@BertEmanuel3) March 29, 2021

If you were wondering, yes Emanuel Jr's 40-yard-dash time on Sunday was faster than any of the times posted by quarterbacks at last year's NFL Draft Combine. In 2020, Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts posted a 4.59, while Chargers' Justin Herbert ran a 4.68.



But that wasn't the only impressive number.

His overall score was 102.96, which was the best of the Elite 11 Houston Regional participants.

The score combined his 40-yard-dash (4.51 seconds), vertical (36.1 inches), peak power (7,520 watts), agility (4.28 seconds) and power ball (33 feet).

"It was an amazing feeling to go out there and have a great day knowing that the Elite 11 can do a lot for you," Emanuel Jr. said. "I've always been pretty athletic I'm just glad that I was able to showcase that athletic ability to all the coaches there."

5 step drop no rest to a 10 yard out from the @Elite11 Event yesterday morning @RPHS_FB pic.twitter.com/lsRPP04q5G — 𝓑𝓮𝓻𝓽 𝓮𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓮𝓵 Jr😈 (@BertEmanuel3) March 29, 2021

Emanuel Jr. enters this offseason as a 6-foot-4, 205-pound, three-star quarterback prospect for the Ridge Point Panthers.



Coming off his junior season, which Emanuel Jr. led Ridge Point to an 8-3 season, reaching the third round of the playoffs. Emanuel Jr. passed for 1,437 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for another 504 yards and six scores.

On March 20, Emanuel Jr. received his first D1 offer from his hometown Texas Southern University.

"The recruiting process has been a very eventful experience so far and I hope it gets better than it already is," he said.

Emanuel Jr. isn't just working on the football field to get better this offseason, he is currently running track with Ridge Point as well.

A few weeks ago, Emanuel Jr posted a video of him running the second leg of Ridge Point's 4x200-meter relay, which he posted a time of 20.9.

"Track is going to help with my ability to escape the pocket and outrun the defense," Emanuel Jr. said.

Back to the football field, Emanuel Jr said he is working on mainly the mechanics of his throwing motion to become more consistent with all of his throws heading into 2021.