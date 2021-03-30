Bridgeland's Weigman selected to Elite 11 Finals

Being a part of the Elite 11 is the dream.

The national quarterback competition is the ultimate goal for a high school signal-caller to reach. Last year, Houston had three quarterbacks go to the Elite 11 Finals in North Shore's Dematrius Davis (Auburn), Shadow Creek's Kyron Drones (Baylor) and St. Thomas' Maddox Kopp (Houston).

Now, you can add Bridgeland's Conner Weigman (Texas A&M-commit) to the list.

"It feels good, I've been watching the Elite 11 since I was five years old," Weigman, who was selected for the Elite 11 Finals out of the Houston Regional on Sunday, said. "It was a dream come true."

Another nice rep by A&M commit Conner Weigman pic.twitter.com/Hkj0peQWj4 — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) March 28, 2021

Weigman is fresh off a remarkable junior season, which saw him pass for 3,803 yards and 42 touchdowns and lead the Bears to a 12-1 overall record. During his season, the offers rolled in for Weigman, who verbally committed to play football and baseball at Texas A&M back on February 4.

"Nothing has changed for me," Weigman said about the quick rise he's experienced. "I'm still on the steady grind just enjoying being a kid and finishing out high school."

As far as going to the Elite 11 Finals in a few months?

"I don't feel like I have anything to prove, I'm just going to go out there have fun, and compete at a very high level," Weigman said.



Weigman will be one of the most-watched quarterbacks in the 2021 season in Houston.