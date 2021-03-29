Matt Malatesta's Class of 2022 Super 60 1.0; 51-60

Recruiting is crazier than ever. Just ask any potential recruit in 2021 or 2022. It's been tough out there as camps and visits are scarce due to COVID.

Now, though, we are coming out of the haze and are able to focus on the next class of Houston-area prospects and there are a ton of elite ones.

So, every season has a trend and this year it's the defensive line. Nattys are won in the trenches… see Alabama, LSU, Ohio State… The Bigs are, well, big in the world of recruiting.

Thirteen of the Top 60 prospects play on the defensive line. This is the year of the Trench Warriors… the QB Chasers… the Run Stuffers.

The scary thought is that three of those 13 are on the same team… the North Shore Mustangs. Shocker, right?

Having talked with several high school coaches, they dig the feet and strength of Mustang Kris Ross, the length of Katy's Malick Sylla, the power of Westfield's AJ Holmes, and the upside of North Shore's Tai Leonard. It's an embarrassment of riches in H-Town up front.

Some of the cooler storylines are the kids of former pros like Katy's Bobby Taylor, Ridge Point's DK Kalu, and Bert Emanuel Jr. Shadow Creek TE Trent McGaughey's dad, Thomas, is the Special Teams Coordinator for the New York Giants.

Interesting.

How about Big? Elkins' WR Jackson Fields is a 6-foot-8 target, while Ridge Point OL Calvin Harvey is 6-foot-8, 330-pounds.

So, here we go as we unveil the Super 60 of H-Town. Just like the NFL Mock Drafts, this list will move as we see these players continue to develop.

Stay tuned.

Here are No's. 60-51.

No. 60 Eli Smith, Second Baptist School, RB

Had a big sophomore season and a nice junior year running and catching the football. Great grades and Penn, Columbia and Dartmouth have offered. Has some versatility that will work in the college game.

No. 59 JP Deeter, Manvel, DE

The Kansas move-in was a pleasant surprise for the Mavs last season. Deeter is a legit 6-foot-4, 270-pounds with nice explosion. He has some Academy offers along with UTSA, North Texas and Marshall. Steady guy on the DL.

No. 58 DeJuan Lewis, Shadow Creek, DB

Dual-sport athlete as Lewis stars on the baseball field. He can pitch and hit with some of the best in the area. On the football field, he's a solid safety who has pulled a few offers that include UTSA.

No. 57 Ky Woods, Clear Springs, RB

The two-time, first-team, all-district selection is a versatile back who runs downhill for his size. At 5-foot-9, he's powerful enough to mix it up in the middle and can bounce outside. He has great grades and has been offered by Dartmouth.

No. 56 Jackson Fields, Elkins, WR

At 6-foot-8, it's tough to tell if he goes the basketball route or football. He can win the 50-50 balls and will continue to get stronger. Could grow into a tight end. I love guys like these to see how they can climb the charts. It will take some work but the sky is the limit. His dad starred for Clemson back in the day.

No. 55 Cardell Williams, Westfield, QB

Cardell has played a lot of football for one the top programs in the State of Texas. It's tough to start as a freshman at a place like Westfield. He is accurate and has a big arm. He's a little under-recruited right now and is going to have to show out this Spring to get the offers flowing. Great locker room guy and a person you want running your huddle.

No. 54 Cameron Gray, Dobie, Athlete

Cam Gray killed it last season for Dobie as the 'Horns went undefeated in the regular season. He is a great leader and HS QB but could he play another position at the college level? He's fitting in well in the defensive backfield and could project as a corner.

No. 53 Jaiden Robertson, Dekaney, DB

Grades can take you places. Dekaney DB Robertson has offers from the likes of Dartmouth, Army, Air Force and Columbia to go along with UTSA. He's had a solid showing in 7s this Spring and is a confident cover-corner. He has upside left to get some mid-majors. He's a dual-sport but his future is football.

No. 52 Thomas Jewett, Strake Jesuit, TE

The big-bodied tight end has great hands and basketball feet. Austin Peay is the first to offer but more will be coming as the Strake Jesuit prospect competes on the 7-on-7 circuit. He's a talented hybrid inside WR with or TE.

No. 51 Adari Haulcy, FB Marshall, DB

The FB Marshall corner has solid size at nearly 6-foot. The first-team, all-district selection has picked up a few local offers like HBU, UL-L and Southeastern Louisiana. Kansas is his only Power 5. He will get more as Spring football gets going and he's able to show off his ball skills and speed.