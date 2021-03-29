John Cooper School: Results from the Week of March 22

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD
3/26 vs. Concordia Lutheran
Coach Scott Holland: Friday was a great opportunity for us to give everyone a chance to compete and see where we are now and where we need to get to in the last stretch of the season. We had 49 total PRs Set: 10 girls, 39 boys, 4 of whom PR'ed in two events.
Only three meets remain–Cooper Invitational, Nick Finnigan Invitational, and the SPC Zone Meet. I was pleased with our progress especially having just come off Spring Break. The Top Three in each event are listed.
Girls Results
Amarachukwu Oguchi 1st Shot Put & Discus
Katie Drake 1st 800m & 3rd 400m
Onese Ewherido 1st 200m & 2nd 400m
Abby Mendenhall 3rd 800m
Boys Results
Amir Rizvi 1st 110m Hurdles & 300m Hurdles
Matthew Rock 1st Long Jump & 2nd Triple Jump
Tanure Ewherido 1st 200m & 2nd 400m
Ben Currin 1st Discus & 3rd Shot Put
Connor Dove 1st Shot Put & 3rd Discus
Vishnu Swaminathan 1st 800m
Gavin Schmidt 1st 100m
Will McDermott 2nd 800m
Will Young 2nd Pole Vault
Ryan Cockrill 2nd 100m & 2nd 200m
Travis Birdsall 2nd 110m Hurdles
Kase Melodick 2nd 3200m
Jackson Kovin 2nd 200m
Owen Woodside 3rd Shop Put & 3rd Discus
Jean-Paul Labbe 3rd Long Jump & 3rd Triple Jump
Nico Signorelli 3rd Pole Vault
Andrew Wilkerson 3rd 800m & 3rd 400m
Next up for Dragon Track & Field:
April 9 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day one, 4:30 p.m.
April 10 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day two, 9 a.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION
VARSITY GOLF
Next up for Dragon Golf:
March 26-27 at Conroe Invitational, Panorama Golf Club
April 6 vs. Episcopal Invitational at Quail Valley Golf Course, 8 a.m.
VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL
3/26 at St. Johns* • 17-7 L
Cooper stayed in it until the end, but St. John's pulled away late for a 17-7 victory. The Dragons collected six hits and St. John's had eight in the high-scoring game. Madison Rogers led Cooper with two hits in three at-bats. Dragons stole four bases during the game as two players stole more than one with Ally Flinn leading the way with two.
Coach Nicole Hedden: We jumped on the Mavericks early but lost focus and had too many errors to stay in the game.
Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:
March 31 vs. St. Francis Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
April 1 vs, Duchesne, 5:15 p.m.
April 6 at Episcopal High School, 4 p.m.
April 7 vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.
April 9 vs. Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION
VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL
3/24 vs. Lutheran South • 4-2 W
3/27 vs. St Andrew's Episcopal* • 3-0 W
3/27 vs. St. Stephen's Episcopal* canceled
Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:
April 1 at Houston Christian*, 6 p.m.
April 5 vs. Legacy, 7 p.m.
April 8 vs. Houston Power, 6 p.m.
VARSITY TENNIS
3/24 at Kinkaid*
Girls 5-0 L • Boys 3-2 L
3/27 at St Andrew's*
Girls 3-0 W • Boys 3-1 W
3/27 at St Stephen's*
Girls 4-1 W • Boys 4-1 W
Next up for Dragon Tennis:
April 1 vs. Awty*, 4 p.m.
April 6 girls team vs. Duchesne, 4 p.m.
*conference matchup