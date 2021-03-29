John Cooper School: Results from the Week of March 22

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

3/26 vs. Concordia Lutheran

Coach Scott Holland: Friday was a great opportunity for us to give everyone a chance to compete and see where we are now and where we need to get to in the last stretch of the season. We had 49 total PRs Set: 10 girls, 39 boys, 4 of whom PR'ed in two events.

Only three meets remain–Cooper Invitational, Nick Finnigan Invitational, and the SPC Zone Meet. I was pleased with our progress especially having just come off Spring Break. The Top Three in each event are listed.



Girls Results

Amarachukwu Oguchi 1st Shot Put & Discus

Katie Drake 1st 800m & 3rd 400m

Onese Ewherido 1st 200m & 2nd 400m

Abby Mendenhall 3rd 800m



Boys Results

Amir Rizvi 1st 110m Hurdles & 300m Hurdles

Matthew Rock 1st Long Jump & 2nd Triple Jump

Tanure Ewherido 1st 200m & 2nd 400m

Ben Currin 1st Discus & 3rd Shot Put

Connor Dove 1st Shot Put & 3rd Discus

Vishnu Swaminathan 1st 800m

Gavin Schmidt 1st 100m

Will McDermott 2nd 800m

Will Young 2nd Pole Vault

Ryan Cockrill 2nd 100m & 2nd 200m

Travis Birdsall 2nd 110m Hurdles

Kase Melodick 2nd 3200m

Jackson Kovin 2nd 200m

Owen Woodside 3rd Shop Put & 3rd Discus

Jean-Paul Labbe 3rd Long Jump & 3rd Triple Jump

Nico Signorelli 3rd Pole Vault

Andrew Wilkerson 3rd 800m & 3rd 400m

Next up for Dragon Track & Field:

April 9 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day one, 4:30 p.m.

April 10 hosting Cooper Dragon Invitational, day two, 9 a.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION



VARSITY GOLF

Next up for Dragon Golf:

March 26-27 at Conroe Invitational, Panorama Golf Club

April 6 vs. Episcopal Invitational at Quail Valley Golf Course, 8 a.m.



VARSITY GIRLS SOFTBALL

3/26 at St. Johns* • 17-7 L

Cooper stayed in it until the end, but St. John's pulled away late for a 17-7 victory. The Dragons collected six hits and St. John's had eight in the high-scoring game. Madison Rogers led Cooper with two hits in three at-bats. Dragons stole four bases during the game as two players stole more than one with Ally Flinn leading the way with two.



Coach Nicole Hedden: We jumped on the Mavericks early but lost focus and had too many errors to stay in the game.



Next up for Dragon Girls Softball:

March 31 vs. St. Francis Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs, Duchesne, 5:15 p.m.

April 6 at Episcopal High School, 4 p.m.

April 7 vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.

April 9 vs. Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m. SENIOR RECOGNITION



VARSITY BOYS BASEBALL

3/24 vs. Lutheran South • 4-2 W

3/27 vs. St Andrew's Episcopal* • 3-0 W

3/27 vs. St. Stephen's Episcopal* canceled



Next up for Dragon Boys Baseball:

April 1 at Houston Christian*, 6 p.m.

April 5 vs. Legacy, 7 p.m.

April 8 vs. Houston Power, 6 p.m.



VARSITY TENNIS

3/24 at Kinkaid*

Girls 5-0 L • Boys 3-2 L



3/27 at St Andrew's*

Girls 3-0 W • Boys 3-1 W



3/27 at St Stephen's*

Girls 4-1 W • Boys 4-1 W



Next up for Dragon Tennis:

April 1 vs. Awty*, 4 p.m.

April 6 girls team vs. Duchesne, 4 p.m.



*conference matchup