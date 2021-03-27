VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 3/27/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 3/27/21Vype LiveVypePublished: March 26, 2021, 11:00 pmTags: High School SportsVYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 3/27/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)11AM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Stephens11AM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrews vs. Awty11AM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. Episcopal12PM - Softball: St. Andrews vs. Duchesne12PM - Baseball: Vandegrift vs. Glenn12PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Elgin1PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Lehman1PM - Baseball: Kempner vs. Terry1PM - Baseball: New Tech vs. Giddings2:30PM - Lacrosse: Westwood vs. Smithson Valley4PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Andrews6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Texas CityCopyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved