VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 3/27/21

High School Sports
VYPE Live Lineup - Saturday 3/27/21

11AM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Stephens

11AM - Boys Lacrosse: St. Andrews vs. Awty

11AM - JV Baseball: St. John's vs. Episcopal

12PM - Softball: St. Andrews vs. Duchesne

12PM - Baseball: Vandegrift vs. Glenn

12PM - Baseball: Vista Ridge vs. Elgin

1PM - Baseball: Dripping Springs vs. Lehman

1PM - Baseball: Kempner vs. Terry

1PM - Baseball: New Tech vs. Giddings

2:30PM - Lacrosse: Westwood vs. Smithson Valley

4PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. St. Andrews

6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Texas City

