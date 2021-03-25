THSCA Leadership Makes Stop in Houston to Spread Safety Initiative

The powers of the Texas High School Coaches Association made a stop in Houston, bringing the F.A.S.T. Clinic to the Bayou City.

Hosted by HISD athletic director Andre Walker at Delmar Fieldhouse, Executive Director Joe Martin, and Assistant Executive Director Glen West were on hand to relay the initiative.

The F.A.S.T. Clinic is to teach coaches the proper techniques to instruct their players to lead with their shoulders and not their heads. It's all about safety.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta caught up with Martin and West to get their thoughts on the THSCA's initiative.