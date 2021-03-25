FBCA duo captures District Girls Doubles Championship, advances to State

HOUSTON - Ashley Anderson has been here before.

In fact, she is a previous state qualifier, and had success in doubles play before but heading into this season she was going to need a new partner. Step in junior Anna Garcia-Romanos.

The duo started playing together back in mid-February and had never played doubles together before.

Fast forward to earlier this week and the District 6-5A Tournament where Anderson and Garcia-Romanos would try and punch their ticket to the TAPPS 5A State Tournament. They did that and more as the duo captured the District Championship in girls' doubles.

"I cannot put into words how proud I feel about my players accomplishing their goals and their dreams," FBCA tennis coach Eric Cornejo said. "This is something that they've been working for all their lives.



"It's huge because the competition level in private school is not to be taken lightly. They definitely worked really hard to adjust for matches."

Anderson and Garcia-Romanos will have some time to prepare for the TAPPS 5A State Tournament, which runs April 6-7.



To have a doubles team going to state does wonders for the program, Cornejo, who has known Garcia-Romanos since she was a baby, said and is exciting for everyone involved.

"It is amazing, it motivates all the kids around them, everybody is excited for them," he said. "I've been a coach at Fort Bend Christian for 14 years and the excitement never stops when you see people try their hardest. It's really encouraging to see."