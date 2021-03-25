DFW Soccer Playoffs: Pairings and Schedule

Here is the full list of games and results for all UIL soccer playoffs featuring DFW-area teams.

Records are based on MaxPreps.com.



Boys Bi-District Playoff Schedule & Pairings

CLASS 6A

REGION I

W4 Keller (14-2) vs. F3 Haltom (3-5) - 7:30 Friday @ Birdville Fine Arts AC (North Richland Hills)

W3 Hurst L.D. Bell (16-4-4) vs. F4 Keller Central (7-7-2) - 5:30 Friday @ Birdville Fine Arts AC (North Richland Hills)

W8 Grand Prairie (18-1-1) vs. F7 Lake Highlands (10-4-5) - 8:00 Friday @ Gopher-Warrior Bowl (Grand Prairie)

R5 Allen (15-4-1) vs. T6 Flower Mound (11-5-4) - 7:30 Thursday @ McKinney ISD Stadium



W7 Richardson Pearce (17-3-3) vs. F8 Arlington Houston (6-8-2) - 7:30 Friday @ Coppell HS

R6 Coppell (12-8-3) vs. T5 Prosper (10-6-3) - 7:30 Friday @ Denton HS

R3 Fort Worth Paschal (13-4-1) vs. T4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (7-3-2) - 7:30 Thursday @ Birdville Fine Arts AC (North Richland Hills)

R4 Southlake Carroll (12-3-1) vs. T3 Euless Trinity (8-10) - 7:00 Friday @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)

Ad

W6 Flower Mound Marcus (18-2-3) vs. F5 Denton Guyer (12-5-2) - 7:30 Friday @ Marcus HS (Flower Mound)

R7 Dallas Jesuit (14-3-3) vs. T8 Arlington Bowie (7-10-1) - 6:30 Friday @ Flower Mound HS

W5 McKinney Boyd (13-4-2) vs. F6 Plano (13-8-1) - 7:30 Thursday @ Children's Health Stadium (Prosper)

R8 South Grand Prairie (15-7-1) vs. T7 Irving (14-6-2) - 5:30 Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

REGION II

W12 Belton (13-1-5) vs. F11 Waxahachie (11-9-1) - 6:30 Thursday @ Panther Stadium (Waco)

R9 Rowlett (15-7-1) vs. T10 Rockwall-Heath (9-8-5) - 8:00 Friday @ Homer B. Johnson Stadium (Garland)

W11 Duncanville (20-1-2) vs. F12 Killeen Ellison (7-11-1) - 7:00 Thursday @ Corsicana HS

R10 North Mesquite (10-4-9) vs. T9 North Garland (10-5-4) - 6:00 Friday @ Homer B. Johnson Stadium (Garland)

W10 Tyler Legacy (15-2-5) vs. F9 Garland (14-8-2) - 6:00 Friday @ Williams Stadium (Garland)

R11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (19-3-2) vs. T12 Temple (12-5-3) - 7:00 Thursday @ Panther Stadium (Waco)

Ad

W9 Sachse (16-6-2) vs. F10 Mesquite (7-11-5) - 8:00 Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

R12 Bryan vs. T11 Mansfield (14-6-3) - 7:00 Friday @ Rocket Field (Robinson)

CLASS 5A

REGION I

W8 Mansfield Summit (23-1-2) vs. F7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech (13-13-1) - 6:00 Friday @ R.L. Anderson Stadium (Mansfield)

R5 Wichita Falls Rider (16-4-1) vs. Birdville (16-7-1) - 7:00 Friday @ Bridgeport HS

W7 Fort Worth South Hills (16-7-1) vs. F8 Crowley (8-12-2) - 7:00 Friday @ Everman HS



R6 Grapevine (15-9-1) vs. Fort Worth Brewer (2-4-1) - 7:30 Thursday @ Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth)

W6 Colleyville Heritage (15-4-2) vs. F5 Aledo (7-6-1) - 7:00 Friday @ Castleberry HS (River Oaks)

R7 Fort Worth Wyatt (18-5-1) vs. T8 Burleson (14-8) - 6:00 Thursday @ Clark Stadium (Fort Worth)



W5 Wichita Falls (21-0) vs. F6 Denton Ryan (8-10-1) - 5:30 Thursday @ Ryan HS (Denton)

R8 Mansfield Legacy (17-4-4) vs. T7 Fort Worth Arlington Heights (12-6) - 6:00 Thursday @ R.L. Anderson Stadium (Mansfield)

Ad

REGION II

W12 Kimball (20-1-3) vs. F11 Thomas Jefferson (10-8-2) - 7:30 Friday @ Sprague Stadium (Dallas)

R9 Frisco (11-4-4) vs. T10 Wylie East (17-5-2) - 7:30 Thursday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)

W11 Dallas White (15-3-3) vs. Seagoville (14-8-1) - 6:00 Thursday @ Loos Stadium (Addison)

R10 Lovejoy (13-8) vs. T9 Frisco Centennial (11-6-3) - 7:30 Friday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)

R13 West Mesquite (11-9-3) vs. T14 Red Oak (14-3-6) - 7:15 Friday @ Red Oak HS

R14 Joshua (17-6-1) vs. T13 North Forney (11-9-4) - 7:30 Friday @ Joshua HS

W10 The Colony (16-4-3) vs. F9 Frisco Liberty (10-5-5) - 7:30 Thursday @ Hebron HS (Carrollton)

R11 Carrollton Turner (15-2-4) vs. T12 South Oak Cliff (15-7-3) - 7:30 Thursday @ Franklin Field (Dallas)

W9 Frisco Wakeland (17-1-1) vs. F10 Prosper Rock Hill (10-8-3) - 7:30 Friday @ Children's Health Stadium (Prosper)

R12 Dallas Adamson (12-7-1) vs. T11 Dallas Adams (9-8-2) - 6:00 Friday @ Sprague Stadium (Dallas)

Ad

W14 Midlothian (13-7-3) vs. F13 Forney (7-8-6) - 7:30 Friday at Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)

W13 Highland Park (16-2-4) vs. F14 Corsicana (9-7-3) - 7:30 Friday @ Wilmer-Hutchins HS (Dallas)

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage (11-4-2) vs. F7 Fort Worth Western Hills (13-7-1) 7:00 Friday @ Alvarado HS

R5 Wichita Falls Hirschi (10-3-5) vs. T6 Carrollton Ranchview (7-9-6) -5:30 Thursday @ Graham HS

W7 Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (19-4-2) vs. F8 Alvarado (10-7) - 5:30 Friday @ Clark Stadium (Fort Worth)



R6 Argyle (12-6-2) vs. T5 Bridgeport (12-8) - 5:30 Friday @ Argyle HS

W6 Fort Worth Castleberry (20-3-1) vs. F5 Decatur (5-9-5) - 5:30 Friday @ Weatherford HS



R7 Fort Worth Carter-Riverside (10-11-1) vs. T8 Dallas Life Oak Cliff (13-4-2) - 7:30 Friday @ Life HS (Waxahachie)

W5 Gainesville (18-3) vs. F6 Lake Worth (3-14-1) - 6:00 Friday @ Standridge Stadium (Carrollton)



R8 Life Waxahachie (9-7-2) vs. T7 Fort Worth Benbrook (5-9) - 8:00 Thursday @ Kennedale HS

Ad

REGION II

W12 Terrell (21-2) vs. F11 Melissa (11-10-1) - 8:00 Friday @ Greenville HS

R9 Dallas Uplift Williams Prep (8-3-1) vs. T10 Dallas Madison (9-6) - 7:30 Friday @ Loos Stadium (Addison)

W11 Nevada Community (12-4-4) vs. F12 Dallas A+ Academy (11-8) - 7:00 Thursday @ Frasier Middle School (Mesquite)

R10 Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins (12-5) vs. T9 Arlington Summit International (0-4) - 7:30 Thursday @ Sprague Stadium (Dallas)

W10 North Dallas (12-7-3) [BYE]

R11 Celina (12-8-1) vs. T12 Sunnyvale (15-8-4) - 6:00 Friday @ John Paul II (Plano)

W9 Oak Cliff Faith Family (8-6) vs. F10 Dallas Pinkston (6-12-1) - 7:30 Friday @ Franklin Field (Dallas)

R12 Athens (14-4-2) vs. T11 Anna (9-12-5) - 8:00 Thursday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

Girls Bi-District Playoff Schedule & Pairings

CLASS 6A

REGION I

W4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson (13-1-2) vs. F3 Euless Trinity (4-10) - 7:00 Friday @ Pennington Field (Bedford)

W3 Hurst Bell (21-1-1) vs. F4 Keller (6-8-5) - 7:30 Friday @ Dragon Stadium (Southlake)

Ad

W8 Arlington Martin (15-2-4) vs. F7 Irving MacArthur (11-12-1) - 5:00 Friday @ Kennedale HS

R5 Allen (16-3-2) vs. T6 Hebron (14-5-2) - 5:30 Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium

W7 Richardson Pearce vs. F8 Arlington Lamar (1-8) - 6:00 Thursday Joy & Ralph Ellis Stadium (Irving)

R6 Flower Mound Marcus (15-3-5) vs. T5 McKinney Boyd (13-6-4) - 6:00 Thursday @ The Colony HS

R3 Fort Worth Paschal (9-7-1) vs. T4 Southlake Carroll (9-5-6) - 5:30 Thursday @ Birdville Fine Arts AC (North Richland Hills)

R4 Northwest Eaton (6-7-8) vs. T3 North Crowley (11-5-1) - 5:30 Friday @ Brewer HS (Fort Worth)

W6 Flower Mound (16-1-2) vs. Denton Guyer (12-8-2) - 7:00 Thursday @ Marcus (Flower Mound)

R7 Lake Highlands (10-7-4) vs. T8 South Grand Prairie (4-4-2) - 6:00 Friday @ Gopher-Warrior Bowl (Grand Prairie)

W5 Prosper (21-0) vs. F6 Coppell (14-4-4) - 7:30 Friday @ McKinney ISD Stadium

R8 Arlington (7-7-2) vs. T7 Irving Nimitz (6-5-2) - 5:30 Friday @ Coppell HS

Ad

REGION II

W12 Belton (15-2-2) vs. F11 Duncanville (18-5-3) - 6:30 Friday @ Duncanville HS

R9 Sachse (15-3-1) vs. (T10) Rockwall-Heath (9-7-2) - 6:00 Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

W11 Mansfield Lake Ridge (13-4-2) vs. F12 Killeen (5-8-1) - 5:00 Thursday @ Waco ISD Stadium

R10 Tyler Legacy (16-5-3) vs. T9 Rowlett (12-9-1) - 6:45 Friday @ Legacy HS (Tyler)

W10 Rockwall (12-5-3) vs. F9 Garland Naaman Forest (11-12-1) - 6:00 Friday @ Naaman Forest HS (Garland)

R11 Mansfield (16-5-1) vs. T12 Temple (4-6-3) - 5:00 Friday @ Rocket Field (Robinson)

W9 Wylie (19-4) vs. F10 Mesquite Horn (15-6-2) - 7:00 Friday @ Royse City ISD Stadium

R12 Bryan (15-3-2) vs. T11 Waxahachie (17-3-3) - 8:00 Friday @ Midway HS (Waco)

CLASS 5A

REGION I

W8 Burleson Centennial (18-301) vs. F7 Saginaw (7-6-2) - 6:00 Thursday @ Martin HS (Arlington)



R5 Aledo (13-4) vs. T6 Birdville (19-4) - 6:30 Thursday @ Castleberry HS (River Oaks)

Ad

W7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech (17-5) vs. F8 Burleson (14-7-2) - 6:00 Friday @ TBD



R6 Colleyville Heritage (17-5-3) vs. T5 Wichita Falls (9-5-1) - 5:00 Friday @ Mustang-Panther Stadium (Grapevine)

W6 Grapevine (19-2-2) vs. F5 Granbury (6-9-3) - 5:30 Thursday @ Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth)

R7 Fort Worth South Hills (14-8-1) vs. T8 Mansfield Legacy (12-4-4) - 7:30 Thursday @ Vernon Newsom Stadium (Mansfield)

W5 Wichita Falls Rider (14-2-1) vs. F6 Lake Dallas (13-7-2) - 5:00 Thursday @ Memorial Stadium (Wichita Falls)

R8 Mansfield Timberview (18-4) vs. T7 Fort Worth Arlington Heights (2-8-1) - 8:00 Thursday @ R.L. Anderson Stadium (Mesquite)

REGION II

W12 Dallas Sunset (17-2-1) vs. F11 Carrollton Creekview (9-8) - 6:00 Friday @ Loos Stadium (Addison)

R9 Frisco Wakeland (14-2-3) vs. T10 The Colony (14-5-5) - 6:00 Thursday @ Hebron HS (Carrollton)

W11 Dallas Wilson (16-2) vs. F12 Dallas Samuell (3-3) - 7:30 Thursday @ Forester Field (Dallas)

Ad

R10 Lovejoy (15-5-2) vs. T9 Frisco Reedy (11-4-4) - 6:00 Friday @ McKinney HS

R13 Forney (19-6-1) vs. T14 Cleburne (13-5-5) - 7:00 Friday @ Waxahachie HS

R14 Joshua (11-3-7) vs. T13 Mesquite Poteet (7-14-2) - 5:30 Friday @ Joshua HS

W10 Wylie East (20-1-1) vs. F9 Frisco (10-6-4) - 5:30 Thursday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)

R11 Carrollton Turner (18-2-2) vs. T12 Dallas Adamson (12-11-1) - 6:00 Thursday @ Franklin Stadium (Dallas)

W9 Frisco Memorial (15-2-3) vs. F10 McKinney North (11-8-5) - 5:30 Thursday @ Rock Hill HS (Prosper)

R12 Dallas Molina (16-3) vs. T11 Dallas White (16-4-1) - 6:00 Thursday @ Forester Field (Dallas)

W14 Midlothian (13-3-5) vs. F13 Royse City (8-10-6) - 5:30 Friday @ Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)

W13 Highland Park (18-0) vs. F14 Red Oak (14-8-1) - 5:30 Friday @ Hutchins HS (Dallas)

CLASS 4A

REGION I

W8 Midlothian Heritage (20-1) vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (4-10-1) - 7:30 Friday @ Kennedale HS

Ad

R5 Gainesville (7-5-3) vs. T6 Carrollton Ranchview (3-10-1) - 6:00 Friday @ Standridge Stadium (Carrollton)

W7 Fort Worth Benbrook (16-3) vs. F8 Godley (6-8) - TBD

R6 Fort Worth Castleberry vs. T5 Decatur (7-6-4) - TBD



W6 Argyle (17-3-2) vs. F5 Burkburnett (3-12-2) - 7:30 Friday @ Argyle HS

R6 Fort Worth Carter-Riverside vs. T8 Alvarado - TBD

W5 Bridgeport vs. F6 Lake Worth - TBD

R8 Waxahachie Life vs. T7 Fort Worth Western Hills - TBD



REGION II

W12 Mabank (18-4-1) vs. F11 Anna (10-11-2) - 7:15 Friday @ Community HS (Nevada)

R9 Oak Cliff Faith Family vs. T10 Pinkston (9-6-1) - 6:00 Friday @ Franklin Field (Dallas)

W11 Melissa (19-2-2) vs F12 Athens (7-8-6) - 6:00 Thursday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

R10 Dallas Roosevelt [BYE]

W10 North Dallas [BYE]



R11 Celina (20-3) vs. T12 Ferris (16-5-3) - 7:45 Friday @ John Paul II (Plano)

W9 Arlington Summit International vs. F10 Dallas Hutchins (4-5) - 6:00 Thursday @ Sprague Stadium (Dallas)

Ad

R12 Terrell (9-7-6) vs. T11 Caddo Mills (18-6-1) - 6:00 Friday @ Greenville HS