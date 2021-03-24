John Paul II Softball dominates their way into district play

With a new head coach at the head of the team, the John Paul II Lady Cardinals are entering district play after an incredible run in non-district games. The team has only three losses in 16 games and is proving that they belong amongst the best in the state.

The Cardinals host a handful of incredible athletes on the field and behind the plate. The team has posted a combined 22 home runs on the season. Just to name a few seniors Sammi Samler (Alabama commit), Grace Childers, and Taylor Marchin have been consistent at the plate. Juniors Aubrey Hutzler and Emma Rodrigues also play a huge role in scoring for John Paul II. In the circle, the Cardinals have Marchin and Emily Jonte who dominate. Marchin has over 60 strikeouts on the year while Jonte averages 2.13 strikeouts per inning.

Their only losses have come against big UIL 6A teams like Arlington Martin and Flower Mound as well as a tough UIL 4A Sulphur Springs squad. With district play just around the corner, no team in John Paul II's path should even think about sleeping on them.

The Cardinals take the field in district play on Thursday, March 25 against Bishop Lynch. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm.