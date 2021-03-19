photo
59º

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 3/19/21

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 3/19/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

1PM - Softball: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown

1PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Beaumont Kelly

4:30PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Cypress Christian

6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Baytown Lee

6PM - Softball: New Tech vs. Giddings

7PM - Baseball: Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend Austin

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved