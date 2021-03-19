VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 3/19/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 3/19/21Vype LiveVypePublished: March 18, 2021, 9:23 pmTags: High School SportsVYPE Live Lineup - Friday 3/19/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)1PM - Softball: Cedar Park vs. Georgetown1PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Beaumont Kelly4:30PM - Baseball: Episcopal Houston vs. Cypress Christian6PM - Baseball: Friendswood vs. Baytown Lee6PM - Softball: New Tech vs. Giddings7PM - Baseball: Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend AustinCopyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved